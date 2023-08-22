Chicago Official Suggests "Purge" Style Ordinance For Gun Violence Prevention

Submitted by Gun Owners Of America,

On Jan. 10, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law. The act bans so-called 'assault weapons,' high-capacity magazines, and "switches," a nickname for conversion devices designed to make semi-automatic firearms fully automatic.

Apparently, this law has done nothing to reduce gun violence in Chicago because local politicians have come up with a new proposal to keep the violent crime rate from rising: Asking criminals to limit gunfights to between the hours of 9 pm – 9 am.

Meanwhile in Chicago... it's like The Purge, but different. https://t.co/lHLj34gNW6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 19, 2023

While this proposal sounds like something right out of "The Purge" series of films, it's a real suggestion brought forward by the Chicago group Native Sons and boosted by Democrat Alderman Maria Hadden.

The Alderman's newsletter promoting the ordinance reads:

"The People's Ordinance as a part of the Safe Summer Initiative, a movement which aims to save youth from violence and trauma in our communities. The ordinance would request residents to not discharge firearms between 9 am to 9 pm; hours in which children and citizens are more at risk of getting caught in crossfire. "

While the proposal is being touted as an ordinance, no legislation has been filed to increase penalties for gun crime during this suggested period.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Chicago PD resorts to saying "please" because gun control doesn't work https://t.co/DHXn59UQcS — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) August 21, 2023

Chicago had the highest number of homicides in 2022, a title the city has held for the past 11 years. While Chicago politicians constantly point to more restrictive gun laws as a solution to the problem, maybe it's time to realize that firearm ownership may not correlate with violent crime.

* * *

We'll hold the line for you in Washington. We are No Compromise. Join the Fight Now.