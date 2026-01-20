Childish Media Games: How The SPD's "Germany Food Basket" Masks State-Driven Inflation

Submitted By Thomas Kolbe

Party politics today is essentially a mélange of media strategy, personality cult, and the constant struggle to expand one’s own sphere of power. At the Willy Brandt House, the Social Democrats’ command center, a two-track media strategy appears to have been agreed upon for this year: taking and giving.

From the wealthy, the party intends to take—by expanding inheritance taxes on corporate assets—what, according to the Social Democrats’ moral code, never truly belonged to them. To the citizen, meanwhile, they want to give a basket of cheap groceries. After years of steadily rising food prices, SPD strategists believe they have discovered the perfect marketing instrument—and behold: suddenly it’s about the purchasing power of “ordinary people.”

Of "Ordinary People" and the Emotionally Unstable

Yes, you heard that correctly. The ordinary man—that obscene phrase of left-wing salon arrogance, barely concealing its deep-seated contempt for real lives—is once again being invoked in a fight for survival. Lars Klingbeil and the self-appointed champions of social justice signal a return to their roots. After years spent cultivating the woke, emotionally unstable segment of society, attention now shifts back to the core voter: the worker.

Have the Social Democrats finally struck bedrock in their deep search for a solution to inflation and the impoverishment of the lower classes? Their idea: persuade major discount chains and food retailers, on a “voluntary” basis, to include a predefined basket of basic groceries at low and stable prices. It sounds childish—and it is.

Adding patriotic undertones to this piece of neo-feudal arrogance only makes the “Germany Basket” smell unmistakably like a product pulled straight from the SPD marketing kitchen.

Imagine its creation in practice: Lars Klingbeil, himself no stranger to calorie-dense cuisine, sits one weekend with his working group—“Germany Basket: The Ordinary Man Eats Healthy”—in front of the party’s position paper. With a mid-range Chianti and a juicy Pizza Tricolore (three-pack, Mediterranean Week) from the premium section of a well-stocked discounter, young socialists, union officials, and party grandees work their way, bite by bite, toward defining the basic provisions of the archetypal precarious household.

They are informed. They listen to the people. They are always close to the pulse of the times. Why not also at the breakfast table? Didn’t Germany’s minister of the heart, Robert Habeck, run his last campaign exactly this way—approachable, in a hemp sweater, sipping mate tea at kitchen tables across the republic? Perhaps the finance minister senses that elections are won as long as the pan is hot, the pizza is in the oven, and a cold beer doesn’t cut too deeply into the weekly budget.

One kilo of floury potatoes, gluten-free pasta for allergy sufferers, of course a non-alcoholic beer—sugary drinks excluded—a bit of greenery on top, maybe some long-life milk, plain yogurt, and a nostalgic nod to good old junk food, naturally soy-based. Thus it may soon take shape: the socially just, functionary-approved food basket, complete with the finance minister’s seal of approval.

Attention to Detail Required

Fine-tuning the Germany Basket forces the working group into excursions—reenacting life at the front lines of daily economic struggle, venturing into that terra incognita of the ordinary consumer’s harsh reality. They will advance to the places where elections are decided: the meat counters, the vegetable aisles with their astonishing variety, the endless freezer sections filled with goods from all corners of the world.

It would be instructive to attach to every product its pre-COVID price. Such an existential shock might spoil the soup for one or two party officials.

Everyone can participate in the Germany Basket—from the finance minister and the labor minister to union secretaries and representatives of food NGOs. After years of disagreement, a common denominator is quickly found—and lies just a few steps away, possibly already in the freezer of the SPD canteen.

Inflation and the World of Fables

How bewildering rising prices must seem in these circles, where inflation is imagined to be nothing more than the result of entrepreneurial greed and excessive profit-seeking.

That inflation might stem from an ever-growing state apparatus financing itself to a significant extent through the printing press would never occur to them. And that Germany’s energy crisis—the ban on importing cheap Russian gas, the nuclear phase-out, and the entire climate-regulation catalogue—might negatively affect agriculture and generate immense price pressure is likewise relegated to the realm of fairy tales.

Yet the surge in prices has been massive. Since before the lockdowns, food prices in Germany have risen by nearly 40 percent. Few households have been able to offset this increase through income gains. The problems cut deeply into household budgets. At the same time, open-border policies clog the housing market while regulation and rent controls systematically prevent new construction—creating an economic situation from which fewer and fewer households can escape.

In economics, one principle is well known: the cure for high prices is high prices. They signal investors to deploy capital and eliminate scarcity. That this does not happen is also the work of these culinary-minded Social Democrats. They cling desperately to price controls like rent caps and to the regulatory machinery of the climate complex. In the bureaucracy thus created—in a dictated framework that now extends even to the refrigerator—they find their power base.

Within SPD circles, they believe they have discovered yet another trump card in the attention economy. The Germany Basket is merely another media-political low point: tasteless, undignified, ineffective. The SPD is finished.

About the author: Thomas Kolbe is a German graduate economist. For over 25 years, he has worked as a journalist and media producer for clients from various industries and business associations. As a publicist, he focuses on economic processes and observes geopolitical events from the perspective of the capital markets. His publications follow a philosophy that focuses on the individual and their right to self-determination.