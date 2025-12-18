"Children Are NOT Experiments": House-Passes Bill Criminalizing Transgender Treatments For Minors

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would criminalize transgender-related treatments for minors, which includes surgical procedures and puberty blockers.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) presides over a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 12, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The bill, called the "Protect Children's Innocence Act" was sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and passed in a 216-211 vote.

Three Democrats voted along with Republicans, while four Republicans voted against it, according to Greene.

🚨Exciting news!! My Protect Children’s Innocence Act just PASSED the House!!!



This is a win for children all over America!!



Thank you to the 3 Democrats that voted to protect kids: Rep. Cueller, Davis (NC), & Gonzalez!



Unfortunately, 4 Republicans decided NOT to vote to… pic.twitter.com/zn5k1k3SOA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 18, 2025

"This puts a stop to the radical left’s assault on kids! Children are NOT experiments. No more drugs. No more surgeries. No more permanent harm. We need to let kids grow up without manipulation from adults to make life-altering decisions," Greene posted to X before the vote.

Today, the house will vote on my Protect Children’s Innocence Act. This puts a stop to the radical left’s assault on kids!



Children are NOT experiments.



No more drugs. No more surgeries. No more permanent harm.



We need to let kids grow up without manipulation from adults to… pic.twitter.com/q8RGGLx9M1 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 17, 2025

The law would subject anyone whop violates it to fines or up to 10 years in prison or both, though it does provide exemptions for those who medically require treatments, such as individuals with "precocious puberty, to the extent such genital or bodily mutilation or chemical castration is for the purpose of normalizing puberty."

Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) praised the passage of the bill, calling it "common-sense legislation" that was meant to protect the nations' future generations.

"As a father of two young boys, I will not stand by while radical woke policies push children into permanent, life-altering medical decisions they can never undo," he stated, adding "Protecting our children isn’t a choice—it’s our moral duty."

And of course, most Democrats opposed it - with Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) calling it "the most extreme anti-transgender legislation to ever pass through."

"If this bill becomes law, doctors, pharmacists, and—in some circumstances—the parents of young trans people, would face time in prison for choosing to prioritize their child’s health," he said in a statement, adding "This bill is beyond cruel, and its passage will forever be a stain on the institution of the United States Congress."

As the Epoch Times notes further, before the vote, Greene stated that Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) introduced an amendment that would “gut the commerce clause” of her bill. She said that while his amendment would cut federal funding from transgender-related treatment providers, her commerce clause criminalizes such treatments for children.

Roy stated on Dec. 17 that he will not offer the amendment “to avoid any confusion about how united Republicans are in protecting children from these grotesque procedures.”

Greene is set to resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.