Children Face Higher Risk Of Neurodevelopmental Disorders If Exposed To COVID-19 In Womb: Study

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Children whose mothers contracted COVID-19 while pregnant face an elevated risk of developing autism or another neurodevelopmental disorder, according to a new paper.

A woman who is four months pregnant holds her belly in this photo taken on Aug. 10, 2018. Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images

About one in six children born to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy was diagnosed with a neurodevelopmental disorder by age 3, researchers with Mass General Brigham said in the study. That was higher than the one in 10 other children who received a diagnosis of one of the disorders and were born to a woman who did not have COVID-19 during pregnancy.

“These findings highlight that COVID-19, like many other infections in pregnancy, may pose risks not only to the mother, but to fetal brain development,” Dr. Andrea Edlow, a specialist at Mass General Brigham and the senior author of the paper, said in an Oct. 30 statement.

In the paper, published by the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology last week following peer review, the researchers detailed how they analyzed records from births that took place within the Mass General Brigham system between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

The time period was chosen due to there being universal COVID-19 testing in labor and delivery units across the system.

Mothers were defined as having COVID-19 if they tested positive for the illness during pregnancy, and defined as not having COVID-19 if they did not test positive.

The overwhelming majority of each group was unvaccinated, as vaccines only became available in late 2020.

Of the 18,124 women who gave birth and were tested, 861 tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

Other records were reviewed to see if the children received neurodevelopmental diagnoses, using codes for autism and other disorders.

Sixteen percent, or 140 children, born to those women received a neurodevelopmental diagnosis by their third birthday, compared to 1,680, or 9.7 percent, of the 17,263 other children.

After adjustments, the researchers said COVID-19 infection during pregnancy was linked to 29 percent higher odds of neurodevelopmental disorders in children born to the COVID-positive mothers. The risk was higher for infection during the third semester.

Even though there was an elevated risk recorded, Dr. Roy Perlis, another author of the study, said in a statement that the “overall risk of adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes in exposed children likely remains low.”

Funding for the study came from grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Massachusetts General Hospital Executive Committee on Research.

In the conflicts of interest section, Perlis listed being a paid editor at another journal, the Journal of the American Medical Association, while Edlow said she is a consultant for several pharmaceutical companies, including Merck.

The researchers said one limit of the study was not tracking children’s diagnoses outside the Mass General Brigham system, which includes eight hospitals. Another was potentially missing asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 among pregnant women.