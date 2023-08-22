'Children Were Incinerated To Ash': Livid Hawaiians Slam Biden For Cracking Jokes, Lying About Wife

Hawaiians are livid at President Joe Biden, who finally showed up to Maui two weeks after wildfires ravaged Lahaina, killing 114 and leaving over 850 missing - only to crack inappropriate jokes and lie about his wife 'almost' dying in a fire.

"You guys catch the boots out here? That’s a hot ground, man," Biden joked.

JUST IN: President Biden jokes about how hot the ground is in Maui after a fire ripped through, killing hundreds.



"You guys catch the boots out here? That's a hot ground, man," he joked.



At another point, Biden told the Mayor of Maui County: "You look like you played defensive tackle for, I don't know who, but somebody good," before calling the wildfires a "national travedy."

Then Biden lied about almost losing his wife in a 2004 kitchen fire. In truth, the fire was "under control in 20 minutes" and firefighters "got it pretty early."

Watch Biden's entire speech below:

Residents are pissed...

"Hearing you talk about your house that, you know, had a little fire... you almost lost your cat and your Corvette," said one enraged resident, adding: "There were children that were incinerated to as," after Gov. Josh Green (D) said on Sunday that "it's possible that there will be many children" among the missing.

"You're so out of touch with the common man, you don't even know how to speak to them," he continued, adding "the only way you think you can establish commonality with them is to lie - that the 'same thing happened to you' "

"You're a disgusting, despicable bastard."

Watch:

CITIZEN RESPONSE TO JOE BIDEN’S SPEECH IN MAUI *

I did not realize until today that the potential death toll was this high



If the death toll is even close to this, that would make this one of the 3 deadliest natural disasters in the US in the 21st century



"Fuck You" shouted more residents as Biden's motorcade rolled down the street.

F*CK YOU: Maui residents BLAST Joe Biden after he finally shows his face 13 DAYS after fires 🔥

🚨 JOE BIDEN IS ON MAUI



While Biden flies around in circles above Maui, residents are TRAPPED on closed roads for the next several hours.



Biden will then be meeting with pre-selected “residents” and will NOT be taking media questions.



Go figure.



Why the relatively muted media response to one of the deadliest natural disasters in US history? Theories abound.

Still amazed that Hawaii officials themselves admitted that they withheld water and audible warnings in the name of equity but the media is loudly and joyously blaming climate change for the deaths.



We have no hope when nobody is ever held accountable and we blame make-believe…

Governor of Hawaii:



-We didn’t manage the unnatural savanna from fallow plantations.

-We didn’t use our emergency alert system.

-We didn’t use any water to fight the fire until it was too late.

-The electrical grid was poorly maintained.

Stay classy, Joe. And Maui Mayor Richard Bissen (D)...