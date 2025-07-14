China-Linked Tech Tycoon Neville Roy Singham's Niece Backs NYC's Next Marxist Mayor

Submitted by Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising,

There's a new political trend sweeping New York City, and it's as cynical as it is surreal. For over a decade, we've seen a parade of political campaigns proudly brandishing their tokenized Jewish support: "Jews for Jamaal," "Jews for Rashida," "Jews for Shahana."

Now, we're treated to the latest iteration: "Jews for Zohran."

The irony? None of these candidates are Jewish. All of them, however, are staunchly anti-Israel. And the newest addition to this cast of characters has a direct tie to one of the world's most prolific spreaders of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda.

A New York Post investigation revealed this week that the "Jews for Zohran" campaign is spearheaded by Alicia Singham Goodwin, a prominent Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) organizer and, notably, the niece of Neville Roy Singham. Yes, that Neville Roy Singham—the shadowy billionaire with deep ties to the CCP who has spent hundreds of millions bankrolling anti-American, anti-Israel, and pro-CCP activism across the globe.

So let me get this straight. The head of "Jews for Zohran" is the niece of Chinese govt allied billionaire Neville Roy Singham. Her mother is not Jewish but rather Sri Lankan/Chinese. The gaslighting they're doing to whitewash Zohran Mamdani's antisemitism is really next level. https://t.co/YslZIIaj0m — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) July 12, 2025

For those who need a refresher: 2017 was a pivotal year for Neville Roy Singham. First, the U.S.-born tech mogul sold his company ThoughtWorks to Apax Partners, a sovereign wealth fund entangled with nearly $1 billion in Chinese government money via the China Investment Corporation. Next, he married CODEPINK co-founder Jodie Evans, cementing a personal and political alliance that would bankroll global leftist activism. Finally, Singham relocated to Shanghai, where he began operating hand-in-glove with CCP's propaganda apparatus.

The New York Times profiled Singham in August 2023, exposing how his vast web of nonprofits and media outlets has since been weaponized to funnel CCP talking points into American political discourse. From their Shanghai base, Singham and Evans became the Bonnie and Clyde of the progressive activist world—directing over $160 million into Evans' "People's Support Foundation" and another $98.8 million into a constellation of anti-Israel, anti-ICE, and anti-American protest groups.

They are the same groups that led Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and the House Oversight Committee into launching an investigation into Singham after learning that his organizations played a leading role in anti-ICE riots across California—riots that left over $20 million in damages, torched police vehicles, and racked up more than 650 arrests.

Singham, unsurprisingly, has not responded.

Neville Singham— the billionaire communist with ties to the CCP, who funded the LA riots and used immigration & Mexicans as a Trojan horse for communism— is hiding from our letter requesting testimony. This poses an issue for delivering subpoena.



Therefore, if he decides to… https://t.co/sZtVzfEA9Q — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) July 9, 2025

In India, his media arm Newsclick was raided by authorities after investigations revealed a coordinated effort to destabilize Prime Minister Modi's government. The Indian government accused Newsclick of terror financing, election interference, and money laundering—all bankrolled by Singham. Internal emails unearthed during legal discovery detailed plans to emulate Hezbollah and the Muslim Brotherhood by establishing "partisan popular media centres" and offering community services to radicalize Indian Muslims.

Witnesses testified that Newsclick staff were ordered to incite violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), distribute Chinese-funded cash to demonstrators, and even supply weapons for riots and arson. The result? The 2020 Delhi riots, which left 53 dead, over 200 injured, and entire neighborhoods reduced to ash.

Singham also never responded to India's legal summons.

Now, Singham's niece is helping to run Zohran Mamdani's mayoral campaign.

Singham's network operates like a political virus, infecting vulnerable democracies, seeding chaos, and eroding support for America and its allies from within. It has successfully embedded itself in grassroots movements, NGOs, and now electoral campaigns.

The nexus of Neville Roy Singham's global operation and New York's Democratic machine is no laughing matter. The same tactics that fueled violence in Delhi and sowed unrest in California are now knocking on Gracie Mansion's door.