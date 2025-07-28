Chinese Intel-Linked Bankers Reportedly Fundraised For L.A. Mayor Karen Bass 

A Daily Caller News Foundation (DCNF) investigation has revealed that disgraced Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass appointed two Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked bankers, Dominic Ng (CEO, East West Bank) and Simon Pang (co-founder, Royal Business Bank), to her mayoral transition advisory team in 2022. The investigation found that the two bankers and their institutions funneled over $1 million to Bass' campaign and the mayor's nonprofit, which she advises.

The report, titled "Karen Bass Raked In Cash From Chinese Intel-Tied Bankers Before Hiring Them," noted that it's unclear what roles Ng and Pang played on Bass' mayoral transition advisory team, but what's undeniable is that both have held positions within an influence and intelligence service of the CCP called the United Front Work Department (UFWD).

DCNF spoke with an East West Bank spokesperson who acknowledged that Ng had participated in two Chinese government organizations.

Recall that in 2023, House Republicans requested that the FBI investigate Ng for potential Espionage Act violations. At the time, the GOP sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray stating, "The Biden administration has allowed the CCP to infiltrate the third-party sector and, consequently, political leaders who have existing relationships with these groups and are privy to U.S. intelligence."

Sam Cooper, a Canadian investigative reporter with The Bureau, told DCNF, "I absolutely believe that anyone holding a United Front position and then landing a spot on a mayor's transition team is a huge red flag."

"In fact, they're often placed on these teams as a reward for channeling significant donations," Cooper explained.

He noted, "When donors connected to United Front groups have significant wealth and show up constantly around politicians, they're there for a reason."

DCNF's June report revealed that Bass appointed the son of a Democratic fundraiser and a known CCP intelligence official to serve as the city's liaison for Asian-American affairs and director of commission appointments.

EXCLUSIVE: How Chinese Intel Infiltrated LA Mayor Karen Bass’ Camp | Philip Lenczycki, Daily Caller News Foundation



An official in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ administration is the son of a Chinatown powerbroker and Democratic donor who has praised the Chinese Communist Party… pic.twitter.com/Gd0IS8iCbI — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) June 17, 2025

"Los Angeles is now a wide-open city for China's communists," warned Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang, adding, "Angelenos can thank the CCP sympathizer-in-chief, Karen Bass. Karen Bass resists federal agents and welcomes China's communists. It's very clear where her sympathies lie."

The question is whether the CCP holds political leverage over Mayor Bass. It certainly appears that way, given her questionable policies: shielding criminal illegal aliens from federal law enforcement, supporting open borders, turning a blind eye to Marxist-linked NGO riots, standing idle as parts of Los Angeles burn, and opposing President Trump at every turn.

"Karen Bass is a Marxist. She made tons of trips to Cuba and cried publicly when Castro died, she's made no progress in LA, and her Dep Mayor has no experience with fire and public safety, and recently called in a fake bomb threat." - @JakeJakeNY@kevin_smith45 pic.twitter.com/f9Rkcf4Plh — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 13, 2025

Let's not forget... Bass has a history of communist sympathizing, including publicly honoring a member of the Communist Party USA in 2017.