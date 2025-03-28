print-icon
Choose Your Fighter...

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance visited marines at Quantico Wednesday and managed to get in some time on the firing range with an M240B medium machine gun.

Vance was given a hero’s welcome.

But it was this clip that went viral.

Vance letting her rip instantly had conservatives reaching for this clip of Tim Walz fumbling around unable to operate his weapon as a stark comparison.

Choose your fighter.

Don’t even think about what could’ve been.

Just enjoy this.

This says strong leadership.

This does not.

Walz waved that gun around more than he does his flappy Richard Simmons hands.

*  *  *

