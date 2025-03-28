Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Vice President JD Vance visited marines at Quantico Wednesday and managed to get in some time on the firing range with an M240B medium machine gun.

Vance was given a hero’s welcome.

Listen to how fired up the young Marines at Quantico were to welcome one of their own, Vice President JD Vance 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xTMGPcad5t — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 26, 2025

But it was this clip that went viral.

VP Vance is putting in time at the range with America's Marines.



This is so cool to see. pic.twitter.com/xcIqwcBwkF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 26, 2025

Vance letting her rip instantly had conservatives reaching for this clip of Tim Walz fumbling around unable to operate his weapon as a stark comparison.

Tim Walz previously claimed he kept a shotgun in his car so he could hunt pheasants after football practice.



This is Tim Walz attempting to load his shotgun this past weekend.⁩ pic.twitter.com/C52Q3S4rEA — NRA (@NRA) October 15, 2024

Choose your fighter.

Which one of these men would you want next to you in a fire fight? https://t.co/ofcDlBGU4e — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) March 26, 2025

Don’t even think about what could’ve been.

Love the spotter in this clip. We are so back — for Peanut (@pintail_decoys) March 26, 2025

Just enjoy this.

Some VP’s pose for Vogue. Ours is out here laying down suppressive fire. Priorities restored. — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 26, 2025

This one scared the heck outta me 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j6tRxvS53L — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 26, 2025

This says strong leadership.

Just got done firing a Howitzer, too 👀🔥pic.twitter.com/VDlk9uC4vn — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 26, 2025

Deputize all patriots and give us one of these, please. — SportsData (@SportsDataUS) March 26, 2025

This does not.

Walz waved that gun around more than he does his flappy Richard Simmons hands.

Tim is still trying to figure out how to correctly load a shotgun. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) March 26, 2025

We dodged a bullet. pic.twitter.com/mUzs07gLJv — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 26, 2025

* * *

