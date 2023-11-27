Chris Christie Says Trump To Blame For Rising Antisemitism, Islamophobia

GOP Presidential Candidate Chris Christie says that Donald Trump, who's been out of office nearly three years, is to blame for rising antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Yes, apparently tens of thousands protesters on college campuses and in major cities across the globe who oppose Israel's actions in Gaza are taking direction from the former US President.

"When you show intolerance toward everyone, which is what [Trump] does, you give permission as a leader for others to have their intolerance come out," Christie told CNN's Dana Bash during a Sunday interview. "Intolerance toward anyone encourages intolerance toward everyone."

"I believe Donald Trump’s intolerant language and conduct gives others permission to act the same," Christie added.

In another Sunday interview, Christie told ABC's This Week that Trump probably won't concede if he loses any primary races.

"No one will expect him to concede. He hasn’t conceded the 2020 election. Who cares?" he told host Jonathan Karl. "I don’t suspect he’ll ever concede, he’s ever lost any election, even though he lost primaries in 2016 to Ted Cruz, and he’ll lose primaries this time as well."

"But it doesn’t matter," Christie continued. "In the end, the rules will govern here just as the rules governed in 2020, and he moved out of the White House and Joe Biden is sleeping in the White House tonight."