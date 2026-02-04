Chuck Schumer Claims Voter ID Laws Are The Return Of "Jim Crow"

The Democrat Party strategy relies heavily on the tactic of associating everything they don't like with the race-based conflicts of the past, even though they have no knowledge or understanding of basic history. Their intention is to energize their low-IQ base with hot button rhetoric while blithely dismissing any reasonable debate on otherwise common sense policies.

Once something is deemed "racist", all constructive discussion goes out the window.

It is crystal clear that the Democrats are desperate to sabotage voter ID laws at any cost. Why? Because they know that illegal immigrants vote despite laws against it, and they also know voter fraud is easier with mail-in ballots devoid of any concrete identification process. In other words, Democrats know they will never win another election unless they have the option to cheat.

The SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow style restrictions on voting. It will be dead on arrival in the Senate.



My statement: pic.twitter.com/OAJRsmgkWn — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 2, 2026

It's the obvious reason why the progressives are so hostile to bills like the SAVE Act (the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) which would enforce ID requirements common to most countries in the world. It's also one of the reasons why NGO funded activists have become so violent in the face of mass deportations of illegals in recent months. Democrats need to import foreigners, buy them off with subsidies and ensure voting standards remain as loose as possible.

The only country in which voter ID is labeled "racist" is the US. Even in the EU, 26 out of 27 member nations have some form of identification law to protect election integrity. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer, however, disagrees and claims voter ID is a travesty similar to the days of Jim Crow and segregation.

Republican midterm chances are riding on the passage of the SAVE Act, not only because of potential fraud by Dems but also because conservatives are increasingly demanding action be taken to secure elections. A failure on the SAVE Act could mean many MAGA voters stay home on November 3rd.

Schumer's comparison to "Jim Crow" laws is, of course, absurd, largely because Jim Crow laws had nothing to do with voter identification.

Furthermore, some Jim Crow laws that dealt with voting were not necessarily wrong: The requirement for voters to pass a literacy test (in English) would be more than reasonable today. Many US states also still deny voting rights to convicted criminals guilty of certain felonies, just as they did under Jim Crow.

If some minority groups are statistically more inclined to commit felonies, then that's their problem and maybe they should stop if they want to vote.

The GOP has fielded the possibility of a temporary stop on the filibuster, which would allow the passage of the SAVE Act with a simple 51 vote majority rather than 60 votes. This is a hotly debated "nuclear option", but it might be the only chance to get comprehensive vote ID laws in place. Many Republican officials and the Trump Adminstration warn that another chance may never come again.