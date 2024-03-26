Church Of England Archdeacon Openly Calls For "Anti-Whiteness"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Church of England archdeacon has been labelled racist after openly calling for “anti-whiteness.”

The Ven Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, Archdeacon of Liverpool wrote on X “I went to a conference on whiteness last autumn. It was very good, very interesting and made me realise: whiteness is to race as patriarchy is to gender.”

Threlfall-Holmes, who is white, added “So yes, let’s have anti-whiteness, and let’s smash the patriarchy. That’s not anti-white, or anti-men, it’s anti-oppression.”

I went to a conference on whiteness last autumn. It was very good, very interesting and made me realise: whiteness is to race as patriarchy is to gender.

So yes, let’s have anti whiteness, & let’s smash the patriarchy.

That’s not anti-white, or anti-men, it’s anti-oppression. — Miranda Threlfall-Holmes (@MirandaTHolmes) March 21, 2024

[Miss Threlfall-Holmes has since switched her X feed to private.]

Anti-whiteness isn’t anti-white? What exactly is it then?

When asked to explain by The Telegraph, Threlfall-Holmes claimed that X is “perhaps not the best place for a nuanced argument,” adding “I was contributing to a debate about world views, in which ‘whiteness’ does not refer to skin colour per se, but to a way of viewing the world where being white is seen as ‘normal’ and everything else is considered different or lesser.”

The backlash was swift:

You had one training session and now you want to exterminate white people? — Leo Kearse - on YouTube & Saturday Night Showdown (@LeoKearse) March 22, 2024

I suspect the problem is what you think you mean by anti-whiteness, and what everyone else thinks you mean are different. But in this case everyone else is right, and you sound like an appalling racist fruitcake. — Frances Smith (@francessmith) March 22, 2024

"Let's have anti-whiteness. That's not anti-white."



Can you hear yourself spouting this absolute cockshite? — Wings Over Scotland (@WingsScotland) March 22, 2024

You are completely brainwashed — Tom Rowsell (@Tom_Rowsell) March 22, 2024

If you’re affected by Miranda’s racist comments I’d strongly advise you to complain ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sHY9G9nNXs — Fleur Elizabeth (@fleurmeston) March 22, 2024

“Whiteness” is an antiwhite concept that treats White people's existence like a sickness.



So, yes, legitimising that poisonous term absolutely makes you antiwhite, and especially anti(White)male.



You are #antiwhite. pic.twitter.com/21oAV1rytc — 1ofWesternkind (@1ofWesternkind) March 22, 2024

As a white person am I safe to attend church in this diocese @LivDiocese after the archdeacon has declared she holds racial prejudice against white people? — Fleur Elizabeth (@fleurmeston) March 22, 2024

Did you mean this to sound like you are an attention seeking, unchristian racist? — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) March 22, 2024

Anti-whiteness is not anti-white, I’m sure in your little bubble of wokeness this means something complex and postmodern and is acceptable amongst all the people on the right side of history and all very clever, but to your parishioners it sounds racist and that you don’t like… — stephen (@stephenlondoner) March 22, 2024

The Telegraph notes that the conference the Archdeacon is referring to was a day-long “Racial Justice Conference” in Birmingham organised by Reconciliation Initiatives, a charity working in partnership with Coventry Cathedral to help churches “contribute to reconciliation in wider society”.

The report further notes that the conference aimed “To encourage white participants to take next steps in facing their own whiteness, and in addressing institutional racism within Anglican churches and provinces.”

The group is also running a four-week long course titled “Being White” which asks clergy and lay members to consider “the ways we are caught up in a system of white superiority and white advantage in UK society.”

The Church of England has been heavily criticised recently for leaning into this kind of stuff.

The church recently announced it would be hiring a “deconstructing whiteness” officer to form part of a “racial justice unit” being set up by the Diocese of Birmingham.

In 2023 the CofE also established a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery,” even as some church buildings are literally falling apart.

In 2021, the CofE announced it was introducing quotas for black and ethnic clergy to pave the way for ‘anti-racism training’ in the Church, as well as ‘contextualising church statues that may cause offence.”

The CofE has become so infested with wokery in general to the point that it has considered dropping the phrase “our Father” from the start of the Lord’s Prayer, and instructing clergy to refrain from using male pronouns when talking about God.

Some churches have gone as far as erasing references to the nativity and Jesus in a Christmas carol and replacing them with a celebration of “queer” people.

In July last year, the Church of England refused to define what a woman was, saying they had no definition of it on their books, despite still ostensibly opposing same sex marriage.

Also last year, a vicar was officially rebuked for expressing criticism of the CofE’s decision to appoint a transgender archdeacon, after he noted that the person is “biologically, a bloke.”

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.