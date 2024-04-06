"The Allegation Is False": CIA Denies Meddling In Hunter Biden IRS, DOJ Investigations

The CIA has denied a whistleblower allegation that the agency "intervened in the investigation of Hunter biden to prevent the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) from interviewing a witness," according to a response issued to House Republicans on Friday.

According to the whistleblower, in August 2021, the IRS wanted to interview Hunter Biden associate (who loaned Hunter $6.5 million), Patrick Kevin Morris - and that "the CIA intervened to stop the interview."

"Two DOJ officials were allegedly summoned to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia for a briefing regarding Mr. Morris," at which "it was communicated that Mr. Morris could not be a witness during the investigation."

CIA Denies

Two weeks later, the CIA has responded in a letter to House Oversight Chair James Comer and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan ('obtained first' by CNN).

"Without confirming or denying the existence of any associations or communications, CIA did not prevent or seek to prevent IRS or DOJ from conducting any such interview. The allegation is false," CIA Director of Congressional Affairs, James A. Catella, wrote to the Chairs.

House Republicans push back

In response to the response, House Judiciary Committee spokesman Russell Dye told CNN "The allegation is not false."

In a Friday post to X following the CNN report, the House Judiciary GOP said "The CIA is wrong. But what's new?"

The CIA is wrong. But what’s new? https://t.co/BGQb5Z1kZt — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) April 5, 2024

Raskin POUNCES

Following the CIA's reply, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) slammed the Republicans for not sharing their source.

"This is a serious charge, but you have completely ignored my staff’s requests to be allowed to review the information that you say prompted your letter and upon which your letter is putatively and entirely based," Raskin wrote to Comer on Friday.

Republicans have raised questions over Morris' loans to Hunter Biden, which Morris claims has nothing to do with President Joe Biden..