CIA Security Officer Files Lawsuit Against Steve Baker And The Blaze For Identifying Her As J6 Bomber

Authored by 'sundance' via The Last Refuge,

Steve Baker and The Blaze are being sued by former Capitol Hill police officer Shauni Kerkoff, who Baker accused of being the J6 pipe bomber based on “gait” analysis and other dubious claims.

Mr Baker, a former FBI employee named Kyle Seraphin and Kentucky representative Thomas Massie also pushed the accusation, saying FBI Director Kash and other FBI officials were lying and an innocent guy was arrested.

The arrested suspect, Brian J. Cole, Jr., confessed to the crimes.

Yesterday, Shauni Kerkoff, who now works for the CIA security office, filed a lawsuit against Steve Baker and The Blaze, claiming Steve Baker was motivated by anger over his arrest for activity in the J6 event where Ms. Kerkoff was present providing security.

According to the lawsuit, Steve Baker and The Blaze created a conspiracy theory using Shauni Kerkoff as the target of their claims.

This is going to be an interesting lawsuit to watch unfold as there are various types of conspiracy claims similar to Mr Baker that are circulating.

If their claim is false, both Mr Baker and The Blaze could end up in the same financial position as Alex Jones.

[SOURCE]

I suspect this is not going to end well for Steve Baker, The Blaze or Glenn Beck.