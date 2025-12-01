On The CIA's Color Revolution Against The Nation It's Supposed To Serve...

Authored by James Howard Kunstler,

A Modest Proposal

“This isn’t just about Maduro. This is the final nail in the coffin for the CIA-black-budget narco pipeline that’s been running since the 80s.” - The Ghost of Ezra on “X”

You must wonder: what exactly has CIA Director John Ratcliffe been doing over in Langley, VA, lo these many months since things changed bigly in Swamptopia? Does he wander the hallways of that giant black box howling ineffectually. . . sit barricaded in his office playing sudoku. . . or is he doing what needs to be done: methodically uncovering and disassembling the diabolical racketeering operation that the agency has become?

One thing for sure: you have heard next to squat coming out of his mouth all year. Mr. Ratcliffe is playing a close hand in a dangerous game and I tend to think that he is for-real. Very few Americans know what really goes on backstage at the CIA, but just say they try to whack the director — that would be checkmate on them. The agency would not survive the arrests of its personnel. And, anyway, Mr. Trump is moving swiftly now to shut down the engine of its nefarious activities.

The CIA, you understand, is the beating heart of the Deep State (a.k.a. the blob). The Democratic Party and the Never-Trump RINOs are its errand boys. And that is why a ten-year-long coup has been running to smash Trump and Trumpism. “Joe Biden” was a piece of furniture thrown out of the truck that the CIA was driving to escape the scene of the crime. “Joe Biden” was under threat of blackmail the whole four years he haunted the Oval Office, having run his own petty racketeering operation to keep his miserable, extended, sick family in beach houses.

CIA Headquarters, Langley, Va.

Mr. Trump is now striking at the apparatus of the CIA’s extra-constitutional power and influence: the election interference machinery that queers politics at home and abroad, and the drug cartel that furnishes the money to run CIA’s many black ops, finances the NGOs behind lawfare and gay-communist street action, and probably underlies many a congressional fortune. That is why the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier group is lurking offshore of Venezuela. That is why Venezuela’s airspace is shut-down, and why Nicolás Maduro is rumored to be fleeing to points unknown in his Gulfstream jet.

While you were carving your turkey, Mr. Trump was preparing to go medieval on Maduro’s $1.5-trillion Cartel del Sol operation, of which the Mexican cartels are mere subalterns, shoveling drugs into the demoralized US population ruined by the campaign that moved productive industry to China, and gainful employment with it.

Mr. Trump hinted that US forces are going into Caracas “very soon” — apparently to seize the Smartmatic servers, cartel drug ledgers, and other evidence of long-running turpitude, and you have to wonder how many someones out of Langley, with names, titles, and offices will turn up in the mix.

Mr. Ratcliffe must know who they are by now. Some of them have been at it since the cowboy days of Mena, Arkansas, back when Bill Clinton was governor and the cocaine planes from Colombia were landing day after day on that little backwater airstrip. The cartels had to switch to boats lately, and we see how that’s been working out. Is it not amazing that Democratic Party mouthpieces object to Mr. Trump blowing them up? They’d rather see another ten thousand unemployed citizens die of fentanyl poisoning in Meigs County, Ohio.

The blob’s errand boys (and girls) in Congress made their lame diversionary move on November 18 with the “Seditious Six” video, an attempt to stir-up mutiny in the military ranks. It backfired badly. It looks like the Dept of War is going to make an example of Senator Mark (“the astronaut”) Kelly, because he was the only veteran among the six who served long enough to qualify for mandatory re-enlistment — and, thus, be subject to military justice, outside the control of blob-run DC federal district judges like “Jeb” Boasberg.

The “Seditious Six” organizer, Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), an ex-CIA official, followed up on the mutiny video November 23 during an interview with ABC’s This Week show, saying she expected that national guard troops might soon shoot US citizens in “stressful situations.” Didn’t work out that way. Rather, three days later, a former CIA-run Afghani “refugee” drove all the way cross-country from Bellingham, WA, to shoot two national guard troops in their heads on a DC street the day before Thanksgiving. The CIA is supposed to track their assets. Who was tracking Rahmanullah Lakanwa? Maybe Elissa Slotkin can ask her old colleagues back in Langley and report back to the public.

Beneath all this surface huggermugger the ongoing coup against Trump and Trumpism still wriggles and rumbles. It looks like it’s going to blow now and spew debris all over the swamp.

If John Ratcliffe has the names of CIA officers who have practiced “color revolution” against our country, he must have passed them on to DNI Tulsi Gabbard and, in turn, the president.

Lincoln assassination plotters at the gallows, July, 1865

Mr. Trump might consider treating them the same way that President Andrew Johnson treated the cabal behind the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. The eight defendants (minus John Wilkes Booth who was hunted down and shot in a Virginia barn) were tried by a nine-member military commission at the old DC arsenal. Four were hanged, three sentenced to life in prison, one to six years.

The CIA’s color revolution against the nation it’s supposed to serve is a much larger, farther-flung, sinister conspiracy than the plot to murder of Abe Lincoln.

There could be dozens, scores of CIA officials in Langley who know what has been going on there.

Maybe JFK was right back in 1963 when he said he wished to splinter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.