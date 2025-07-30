Cincinnati Councilmember Says Whites 'Begged For Beatdown'

Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President J.D. Vance and also running for mayor of Cincinnati, ignited outrage on X after exposing a disturbing social media post by Cincinnati Council Member Victoria Parks, who said the Whites "begged for that beat down" in downtown Cincinnati last weekend. This comes on the heels of Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge's absurd attempt to downplay the Black mob assault, raising very serious concerns about the city's woke leadership.

"They begged for that beat down! I am grateful for the whole story," Parks wrote on what appears to be a Facebook post. Bowman took a screenshot of the post and reposted it on X.

"Actual social media comments made by a sitting member of Cincinnati City Council …" Bowman wrote...

Profiling Parks: Here's what the City of Cincinnati's website comes up ... all you need to know about this social justice warrior:

According to one of Parks' X re-posts, she is a mega anti-Trumper:

She believes in "free everything," and this pattern of political policies is becoming increasingly common among Democrats who are openly embracing socialism and Marxism, such as the Democratic mayoral candidate in NYC.

This is Cincinnati City Councilor Victoria Parks, who wrote the 3 White elderly people attacked at their jazz festival “begged for it”. Here she is advocating for free housing, food and DEI jobs. pic.twitter.com/k1igqX7YYu — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 30, 2025

One X user asked: "I've seen a lot of people saying they saw "additional footage" that put the reaction of the crowd "in some context," and clearly Ms. Parks saw something so damning that it justified "that beat down." But I can't seem to actually FIND any footage like that. Can you point me to it?"

Watch: footage of the attack.

If this garbage persists, federal funding must be cut. The group should face hate crime charges. A mob of Blacks brutally attacked a white man and woman at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival. Such savage behavior is increasing nationwide, yet the mainstream media ignores the surge in… pic.twitter.com/rRf79X75rs — Jason (@jason1Patterson) July 27, 2025

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge failed to answer a reporter's simple question about "What exactly was distorted?" in the video.

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge chastising social media and “the media” about showing videos of the black mob attacking random white people.



Musk commeneted on the video, saying, "Either she [Theetge] answers the question or she should resign."

Fox News reported earlier that three people have been arrested in connection with the beatdown...

Meanwhile, Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, is closely monitoring the situation.

These attacks are ATTEMPTED MURDERS + HATE CRIMES!



What the hell is happening in Cleveland?

Federal law applies to all Americans - something cultural Marxists and Democrats disagree on.