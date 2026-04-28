Citadel's Griffin To Meet With NY Gov. Hochul After Mamdani's Socialist Games

Citadel's Ken Griffin told the audience at the Norges Bank 2026 Investment Conference in Oslo earlier on Tuesday that he is planning to meet with left-wing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday to discuss the "future direction" of the state after far-left NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani singled out Griffin in a promotional video stunt to push his proposed new tax on luxury second homes.

"Here's the real question: Is New York going to put its fiscal house in order and run itself from a position of a strong government that's pro-business?" Griffin told the audience. "Why do Americans think we can do socialism? We have none of that in our DNA."

Griffin continued, "I think the willingness of a mayor of New York to make this policy debate a personal attack just demonstrated a profound lack of judgment."

In a recent promotional video, Mamdani attempted to turn Griffin's Manhattan penthouse into political ammunition for his tax-the-wealthy, anti-capitalist crusade to fund socialist experiments through a proposed pied-à-terre tax.

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Citadel's CCO, Gerald Beeson, fired back at the far-left mayor in an internal memo to employees, which was conveniently leaked to The Wall Street Journal, in which he warned that Mamdani's political games against Griffin threaten to halt Citadel's $6 billion redevelopment plan in Manhattan, which would create thousands of jobs.

Why Mamdani's team of socialists decided to launch an info-war operation against Griffin and Citadel is a very good question, and it appears not to have been well thought out. This is evident because Mamdani immediately attempted to defuse the situation last week by saying the new tax on pricey second homes isn't "motivated by any one individual."

So why take the political abuse from a bunch of socialist kids running City Hall, Ken?

Remember how easy it was to leave Chicago for Florida?