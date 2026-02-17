Citizen Journalist Nick Shirley Pulls Back Curtain On California Voter Fraud

Via American Greatness,

The independent journalist who exposed massive amounts of social service fraud in Minnesota is now calling out alleged voter fraud in California with the release of a new video of his investigation there.

Nick Shirley has released his latest video which chronicles voting irregularities in the Golden State where he says he uncovered inaccurate voter rolls, dead people casting votes, lax voter ID requirements and month-long election processes that cast doubt on election integrity.

🚨 California is the breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your… pic.twitter.com/7nOIZe5x9D — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 16, 2026

Shirley, a 23-year-old Utah native, has had to hire round the clock security after he exposed extensive welfare fraud among the Somali community in Minnesota.

During his visits to addresses obtained through public voter rolls from the California Secretary of State, Shirley found numerous examples of lack of negligence regarding verification of voters in California elections.

Examples of suspected voter fraud included no voter ID and signature-only “verification” in order to vote, 125-year-old voters still active on voter rolls, dozens of voters registered at a single UPS Store/mail drop and a voter who successfully registered her dog to vote in 2021 and 2022.

In a post on X where he shared his latest video, Shirley stated:

Without any voter ID and negligence from the state government to update their voter rolls, California’s one-party state has created a complex system where fraud is inevitable in their voting process.

In June 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed suit against the Orange County, California Registrar of Voters for refusing to provide records of the removal of non-citizen voters from voter registration lists.

In response to Shirley’s latest video, California governor Gavin Newsom has sought to deflect criticism over allegations of social service and voter fraud by calling upon Shirley and other non-legacy media investigators to go after what Newsom calls “Trump’s massive fraud.”