"Not White Supremacy To Investigate Fraud": Citizen Journalists Flood Democratic Cities

Citizen journalists are descending on corrupt, Democratic-run cities this week to investigate taxpayer-subsidized daycare centers, signaling a new form of crowd-driven oversight. Think of it as a localized DOGE-style effort aimed at investigating alleged welfare fraud linked to Somali communities and others who steal from taxpayers.

As we correctly noted on Monday, the so-called "Nick Shirley Effect" appears to be taking hold nationwide, with citizen journalists investigating taxpayer-subsidized daycare operations in Minneapolis, Washington, Ohio, Philadelphia, and other Democratic-run cities.

Protect this man. 👇🏽 https://t.co/tqwDS82IRt — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) December 27, 2025

Initial Democratic Party counter-messaging to combat Shirley's bombshell report has defaulted to labeling citizen journalists as "white nationalists" or "racists," but this familiar response from an increasingly unhinged party is losing effectiveness, as on-the-ground reporting reveals countless examples of daycare centers that are either empty or not functioning at expected capacity during peak hours, raising mounting questions over whether some may simply be front companies to extract taxpayer funds.

It’s not "white supremacy" to investigate fraud. This attack no longer works. pic.twitter.com/5JUKtkFfqB — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 30, 2025

By Tuesday, Muckraker founder Anthony Rubin's investigation into suspicious daycare centers in Columbus, Ohio, went viral.

FIRST SIGNS OF MASSIVE POTENTIAL SOMALI FRAUD IN COLUMBUS, OHIO



The first Somali-affiliated daycare facility that we knocked after landing in Columbus, Ohio today did not answer.



A neighbor across the street told us, “I’ve never seen nobody come out the building or go in the… pic.twitter.com/zywy9lPDMw — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 30, 2025

Later in the day, citizen journalists from across the country posted their findings on X:

I went to 4 more Somali childcare locations today.



Two told me they weren’t childcares despite receiving hundreds of thousands of tax payer dollars.



One which claimed they weren’t a childcare received over $800,000 since 2023.



It’s all on camera. It will be uncovered. pic.twitter.com/D7aTuaatxK — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

Seattle Washington - Investigating Somalian Daycares

Somalians Call Police & LIE Saying: "He Has A Gun"💥@iamfreeauditing finds 20 Somalian daycares in a 3 block area of subsidized housing(same style as Lewiston Maine). He goes to 12 and has doors slammed in his face & no… pic.twitter.com/szkfgYU4QM — TheUnquirer (@unquirer) December 31, 2025

EXPOSED: Alpha News reporters visit autism, adult day care centers as Medicaid fraud concerns mount



Prompted by a flood of tips from readers about facilities that tipsters say do not appear to be providing services, Alpha News reporters Liz Collin and Jenna Gloeb visited more… pic.twitter.com/jdDikiXblX — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) December 30, 2025

We all need to become citizen journalists. I bet this is going on in almost every state! pic.twitter.com/H3E5C24dvT — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) December 31, 2025

🚨SOMALI FRAUD IN WASHINGTON: @choeshow and I spent yesterday investigating Somali daycares in WA.



“Dhagash Childcare” has received over $210,000 just this year. People living at the address claim there has never been a daycare there.



We lay out the facts in this teaser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KNkmJfV2Ss — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 30, 2025

Citizen journalists are now exposing fraud in Democratic run cities across America.



Here's another phony daycare center in Philadelphia that received $23 million in taxpayer funds. pic.twitter.com/l0XnnImUgx — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 31, 2025

Politicians are literally attempting to use legislation to cover up the fraud, rather than fix it. https://t.co/VXvzhSWffK — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 31, 2025

What's clear is that citizen journalists like those mentioned above will put corporate media out of business. Most mainstream media outlets remained silent for days after Shirley's bombshell investigation into empty Minneapolis daycare centers receiving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds.

I'm not sure the viral critique of Minnesota day cares is totally accurate.

I am certain that *according to the government, there's no fraud in this government-funded program* is the farthest thing from journalism. https://t.co/cZHGXerblJ — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) December 31, 2025

A war is coming: it's mainstream media outlets against citizen journalists...

A decade ago corporate journalists were knocking on the doors of old ladies' houses and calling them Russian agents for posting memes, but knocking on the door of a business that is ostensibly open to the public is beyond the pale and means you should get killed https://t.co/cY4iAQVE2r — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) December 30, 2025

It's worth noting that the average episode of CBS 60 Minutes draws around 8 to 8.5 million viewers per broadcast in its current season, based on recent Nielsen data. Meanwhile, Shirley's video has received 131 million views in just a few days.

Breaking the Democratic Party's propaganda matrix machine, which involves mainstream media outlets and dark-money NGOs, requires a flood of citizen journalists into corrupt Democratic-run cities.

A note from Bill Ackman:

Even assuming there was no fraud, none of this makes sense. How is it that we have been funding billions of dollars of daycare for Somali immigrants in Minnesota 81% of which (according to Gemini) are on welfare? In other words, if mom and dad don’t work, why the need for child care? Perhaps you could say the welfare statistics include some subsidies for working parents, but still in this case, the child care does not appear to be needed as the daycare centers are empty. Furthermore, why is Federal funded childcare provided to recent immigrants on welfare versus long-standing American working families who are not on welfare? How does this make sense?

Even assuming there was no fraud, none of this makes sense.



How is it that we have been funding billions of dollars of daycare for Somali immigrants in Minnesota 81% of which (according to Gemini) are on welfare?



In other words, if mom and dad don’t work, why the need for… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 31, 2025

Is California next? Chicago? Baltimore? Will tech bros fund a grant program to support these citizen journalists? SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya has pitched the idea.