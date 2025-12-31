print-icon
"Not White Supremacy To Investigate Fraud": Citizen Journalists Flood Democratic Cities

by Tyler Durden
Citizen journalists are descending on corrupt, Democratic-run cities this week to investigate taxpayer-subsidized daycare centers, signaling a new form of crowd-driven oversight. Think of it as a localized DOGE-style effort aimed at investigating alleged welfare fraud linked to Somali communities and others who steal from taxpayers.

As we correctly noted on Monday, the so-called "Nick Shirley Effect" appears to be taking hold nationwide, with citizen journalists investigating taxpayer-subsidized daycare operations in Minneapolis, Washington, Ohio, Philadelphia, and other Democratic-run cities.

Initial Democratic Party counter-messaging to combat Shirley's bombshell report has defaulted to labeling citizen journalists as "white nationalists" or "racists," but this familiar response from an increasingly unhinged party is losing effectiveness, as on-the-ground reporting reveals countless examples of daycare centers that are either empty or not functioning at expected capacity during peak hours, raising mounting questions over whether some may simply be front companies to extract taxpayer funds.

By Tuesday, Muckraker founder Anthony Rubin's investigation into suspicious daycare centers in Columbus, Ohio, went viral.

Later in the day, citizen journalists from across the country posted their findings on X:

What's clear is that citizen journalists like those mentioned above will put corporate media out of business. Most mainstream media outlets remained silent for days after Shirley's bombshell investigation into empty Minneapolis daycare centers receiving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds.

A war is coming: it's mainstream media outlets against citizen journalists...

It's worth noting that the average episode of CBS 60 Minutes draws around 8 to 8.5 million viewers per broadcast in its current season, based on recent Nielsen data. Meanwhile, Shirley's video has received 131 million views in just a few days.

Breaking the Democratic Party's propaganda matrix machine, which involves mainstream media outlets and dark-money NGOs, requires a flood of citizen journalists into corrupt Democratic-run cities.

A note from Bill Ackman:

Even assuming there was no fraud, none of this makes sense. How is it that we have been funding billions of dollars of daycare for Somali immigrants in Minnesota 81% of which (according to Gemini) are on welfare? In other words, if mom and dad don’t work, why the need for child care? Perhaps you could say the welfare statistics include some subsidies for working parents, but still in this case, the child care does not appear to be needed as the daycare centers are empty. Furthermore, why is Federal funded childcare provided to recent immigrants on welfare versus long-standing American working families who are not on welfare? How does this make sense?

Is California next? Chicago? Baltimore? Will tech bros fund a grant program to support these citizen journalists? SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya has pitched the idea.

