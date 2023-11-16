Violent Clash Erupts As DNC HQ Mobbed By Pro-Palestinian Protestors

Cops and Gaza-ceasefire advocates clashed at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday night, with each side accusing the other of initiating the violence.

🚨#BREAKING: Pro-Palestine Protesters are Clashing with Metro DC Police Outside Democratic National Committee Headquarters

⁰📌#Washington | #DC⁰

Currently Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have gathered outside the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington,… pic.twitter.com/sNEzM2wRIC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

While the fracas was largely limited to shoves and pepper-spray, the incident underscores growing progressive discontent with Biden's blank-check backing of Israel's assault on Gaza, and could foreshadow consequences in next year's general election. About 75% of Democrats and half of Republicans want a ceasefire, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published Wednesday.

Right now, outside of the DNC. Pro-ceasefire protesters are being dragged away by police.



Both the White House and Democratic lawmakers are betting that the anger over Gaza will fade away by Nov 2024.



I don't think it will. For many young voters, this war has been FORMATIVE. pic.twitter.com/wiWR7eWVJE — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 16, 2023

A DNC campaign reception was underway at the time of the protest arranged by groups including If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace Action. AP reports that "scores of Democratic representatives and candidates" were on hand, including Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader.

Protesters told AP they'd attempted to block the building's doors so the VIPs inside would have to face the candlelight vigil outside and the group's call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted 41 days ago when the Palestinian group's al-Qassam Brigade invaded the Zionist state, killing more than a thousand civilians and military service members.

Outside of the DNC just minutes ago.



Here's an open secret - many staffers on the Hill and State Dep employees actively support the protests against Biden's blocking of a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/1pDzphc9cY — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) November 16, 2023

An estimated 150 protesters assembled at DNC headquarters. While Capitol Police characterized the group as "illegally and violently protesting," the demonstrators say the cops initiated force without giving any warning.

Congressman Brad Sherman just lied to @abbydphillip on CNN. Police became violent and pepper-sprayed nonviolent, antiwar protesters at the DNC -- not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/7xkL6sv3wJ — Waleed Shahid 🪬 (@_waleedshahid) November 16, 2023

“It is shameful the way that nonviolent protesters and members of our community were met with violence tonight,” Philadelphian protestor Dani Noble told AP. “It is absolutely shameful.” Noble said police were "pulling on folks that are disabled or have have chronic illnesses, pulling people to the ground."

🚨#BREAKING: Capitol Police are in riot gear as they announced that The large group of illegal protesters has cleared out and left the DNC building Police officers will stay on the scene out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/oMXJpkRr7Q — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 16, 2023

As cops in riot gear yanked protestors from doorways and pushed them across the street, other cops bolted inside to protect the reception attendees. They rushed legislators into the building's basement and others were laters whisked away in police cars. Congressional staffers received alert messages declaring that nobody could enter or exit buildings associated with the House of Representatives.

Six officers had minor injuries. Only one person was arrested by US Capitol Police, under a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Some Democratic officials who attended the event took to the platform formerly known as Twitter to cultivate their preferred version of what took place. California Rep Brad Sherman described the crowd as "pro-terrorist, anti-Israel protestors" who "grew violent, pepper-spraying police officers and attempting to break into the building." Protestors deny such an intention, and videos reviewed by ZeroHedge don't support Sherman's accusation of a break-in attempt or protesters using pepper spray. Police reportedly did use spray.

Apparently trying to shame ceasefire advocates into rallying around the war state's backing of Israel -- and ignoring the growing electoral peril of his stance and that of Biden -- Sherman also tweeted, "Apparently, these pro-Hamas demonstrators want Republicans to prevail in the next Congressional election."