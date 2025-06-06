In Clawback For Ants, House Unveils Bill To Recover $9.4 Billion In Waste, Fraud And Abuse

While the so-called Big Beautiful Bill may have killed the bromance between Elon Musk and President Trump, House Republicans released a bill on Friday that would rescind $9.4 billion in federal spending ahead of a floor vote next week - largely made up of waste, fraud and abuse found by DOGE.

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington on June 3, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The seven-page bill would rescind $22 million from the US African Development foundation, $15 million from the US Institute for Peace, and billions of dollars in bilateral economic assistance. It would also codify some of the cuts identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

As the Epoch Times notes further, the White House sent the package to Congress last week under the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974.

Under it, the president sends rescission requests to Congress, which has 45 days to take action on them.

It is not subject to the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the Senate.

Republicans have already expressed support for the package.

“Now that this wasteful spending by the federal government has been identified by DOGE, quantified by the administration, and sent to Congress, House Republicans will fulfill our mandate and continue codifying into law a more efficient federal government,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) wrote on social media platform X.

“This is exactly what the American people deserve.”

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) wrote on X: “These packages will be a key step toward codifying President Trump’s agenda and delivering lasting spending reductions in government.

“With nearly $7 trillion in annual federal spending, we need to prioritize the ’must-haves’ over the ‘nice-to-haves,’ to address our enormous national debt.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told The Epoch Times: “I haven’t seen the USAID rescissions to know exactly where they are, because ... I don’t know what’s in the package to know what they’re exactly implementing rescissions on.

“I have no concern with [NPR rescissions]. I understand from my staff, it’s only about 1 percent of their funding today. I haven’t heard a lot of people reporting that consistently. But if, in fact, that’s the case, it seems like they should be able to manage that.

“And if that’s the president’s priority, we should move forward with it.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller wrote on X why a rescission package was needed.

“DOGE cuts are to discretionary spending [for the federal bureaucracy]. Under Senate budget rules, you cannot cut discretionary spending in a reconciliation bill,” he said.

“So DOGE cuts would have to be done through what is known as a rescissions package or an appropriations bill.”

Nathan Worcester contributed to this report.