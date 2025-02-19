Cleaning House: Trump Orders All Biden-Era US Attorneys Fired "Immediately"

President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Justice to fire all US attorneys left over from the Biden administration.

According to a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump said the agency had been "politicized like never before," adding "Therefore, I have instructed the termination of ALL remaining 'Biden Era' U.S. Attorneys. We must ‘clean house’ IMMEDIATELY, and restore confidence."

"America’s Golden Age must have a fair Justice System - THAT BEGINS TODAY!"

Screenshot, Truth Social

Firing US attorneys from previous administrations is standard practice when a new administration takes office, though Reuters noted that incoming administrations typically request resignations vs. issuing termination letters. That said, while career DOJ officials typically keep their jobs across administrations, dozens of employees in cities such as Washington DC and New York have either resigned or been fired since Trump was elected.

The move comes after Trump fired several career prosecutors involved in cases against him - including those who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's investigation over Trump's handling of classified documents. Smith himself resigned before Trump took office.

On Monday several Biden-appointed US attorneys announced their resignations.

In an email to Biden's remaining US attorneys last week, the White House said "At the direction of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as U.S. Attorney is terminated, effective immediately," Reuters reported.

During the 2024 election, Trump accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the DOJ against him to knock him out of the race, and promised to restore the agency.

"We're going through this weaponization of our government to try and knock out somebody's political opponent," Trump said last March, calling the cases against him the "Biden trials."