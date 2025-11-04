Climate Activists Who Vandalized Stonehenge Acquitted And Set Free

Within a progressive controlled nation, who gets punished by the law is greatly dependent on their political and ethnic affiliations. Left leaning groups (and people like migrants who are useful to left leaning groups) enjoy a separate set of legal standards compared to people who oppose leftist ideology. This has become a clear trend within the UK in recent years.

This two tier legal system helps the encourage future crimes by leftists and their allies while the hammer is brought down on conservatives and patriots to ensure they are fearful of stepping out of line in the slightest.

This double standard is obvious once again in the recent acquittal of three Just Stop Oil activists who made headlines after they spraying down the historic site of Stonehenge with a mixture of powder and orange dye. The dye cost around $1000 to clean but luckily did not leave lasting damage. The stunt was allegedly designed to draw attention to JSO's climate change agenda.

The activists, Rajan Naidu, Niamh Lynch and Luke Watson have been found not guilty this week of criminal damage and causing a public nuisance. The suspects cited human rights law in their defense, arguing that they had a “reasonable excuse”, and they they are protected under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.

The judge emphasized that democratic protest rights can sometimes render otherwise unlawful actions lawful, even if disruptive. In other words, suspects who commit a clear crime (such as vandalizing an ancient heritage site) will not be punished as long as they support causes that the current government agrees with. UK patriots, on the other hand, will still get years in prison for posting memes on social media that are critical of mass immigration.

Just Stop Oil's insanity was rampant across Europe over the course of the last few year until the group disbanded on the grounds that they had been "victorious" in achieving their primary goal (did they beat climate change?). However, it is more likely they disbanded because of rising public anger over their disruptive tactics.

Despite the fact that the group received extensive protections from various European governments, they could not predict the responses of common citizens who were fed up with their antics. Sweeping popular sentiment supported beatings of activists who blocked roadways and who destroyed priceless works of art.

Just Stop Oil's methods seemed to focus less on actual climate change issues and more on using climate change as an excuse to attack monuments and artworks important to western civilization. Suspicions that the group is less about global warming and more about communist deconstruction abound. They even tried to destroy an original copy of the Magna Carta.

Those protesters have yet to go to trial, but they are using a similar defense argument to the Stonehenge activists.

Judge Paul Dugdale told the jury in his legal directions they had to assess where the “balance lies” in the case and whether a conviction would be a “proportionate interference” with the defendants’ rights (coaching the jury).

“If individuals disagree with what our government is doing on certain matters, they are entitled to protest about the government’s actions or inactions...All of this is the essence of our free society. It’s how our society has developed over the centuries, and the reality is we are very fortunate to live in a free society."

The hypocrisy of this statement cannot be quantified. Thousands of British citizens are being censored and arrested for speaking out peacefully against third-world immigration policies (without vandalizing any monuments) - There is no "free society" unless one is progressive in their ideology. The message from UK courts in cases like this is disturbing; they are letting leftists know that they have free rein to do as they please, which means other incidents like Stonehenge are inevitable.