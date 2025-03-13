Climate Group Controlled By Bill Gates Hit By Layoffs

Breakthrough Energy, the umbrella organization for Bill Gates' climate change programs, slashed its grantmaking budget last month and has begun laying off US and European workers. This comes as the Trump administration shifts its focus away from inflation-driving (also de-growth) and unreliable green technology, instead boosting proven fossil fuel power and investments. It also coincides with Elon Musk's DOGE dismantling USAID.

Decarbonization news website Heatmap reported one month ago that Breakthrough Energy began reducing its grantmaking budget and "alerted many nonprofit grantees earlier that it would not be renewing its support for them."

"This pullback will not affect Breakthrough's $3.5 billion climate-focused venture capital arm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which funds an extensive portfolio of climate tech companies," Heatmap said, adding, "Breakthrough's fellowship program, which provides early-stage climate tech leaders with funding and assistance, will also remain intact, a spokesperson confirmed."

Upstream Ownership View Of Breakthrough Energy Ventures

About a month later, Bloomberg reported that Breakthrough Energy has fired dozens of workers across its offices in the US and Europe as climate change policy advocacy work slows.

More from the report:

The group laid off all of its staff in Europe as well as all of its US public policy team and staff members responsible for partnerships, according to a person familiar. Breakthrough Energy is an umbrella organization founded by Gates that houses various initiatives aimed at accelerating the clean energy transition. It also encompasses Breakthrough Energy Ventures, one of the biggest investors in early-stage climate technologies with stakes in more than 120 companies, as well as a grantmaking program for early-seed stage company founders and Breakthrough Catalyst, a funding platform focused on emergent climate technologies. None of those divisions of the group were impacted by cuts, which were reported earlier by the New York Times.

Breakthrough Energy's decision to shift away from global warming policy work comes as the Trump administration reduces the number of Environmental Protection Agency workers, eliminates certain climate project grants, and withdraws from the Paris Agreement.

On Wednesday, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin rolled back environmental regulations, including rules on coal-fired power plants, climate change, and electric vehicles, as the Trump administration races to tame the Biden-Harris regime's inflation storm by eliminating de-growth and inflation-causing green policies.

Meanwhile, Breakthrough Energy's troubles come as Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE has neutered the Democratic Party's slush fund: USAID.

Remember, early last month, Gates went on far-left corporate media shows - some of which push endless misinformation and disinformation - to express his extreme distaste for DOGE's assault on USAID.

BILL GATES: “I’m a little worried, particularly with this USAID stuff. My foundation partners with USAID on nutrition and getting vaccines out … Hopefully we'll get some of that work back … If we don't, you could have literally millions of deaths.”pic.twitter.com/5RYcpdcJfF — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 4, 2025

Remember, USAID was an endless slush fund for Deep Staters and their billionaire donors.

Bill Gates' GAVI one of the top recipients of USAID grants in 2024. pic.twitter.com/hZcfFXnjt2 — Association of American Physicians & Surgeons (@AAPSonline) February 4, 2025

The era of far-left billionaires grifting taxpayers has come to an end...