Clinton-Appointed Judge Slams Trump "Sham", Orders Agencies To Reinstate 1000s Of Fired Probationary Staff

San Francisco based... check.

Clinton appointed... check.

So how do you think the case against President Trump firing federal probationary staff went?

Bingo...

U.S. District Judge William Alsup described the mass firings as a “sham” strategy by the government’s central human resources office to sidestep legal requirements for reducing the federal workforce.

Politico reports that Alsup, a San Francisco-based appointee of President Bill Clinton, ordered the Defense, Treasury, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Veterans Affairs departments to “immediately” offer all fired probationary employees their jobs back.

The Office of Personnel Management, the judge said, had made an “unlawful” decision to terminate them.

The order is one of the most far-reaching rejections of the Trump administration’s effort to slash the bureaucracy and is almost certain to be appealed.

“You will not bring the people in here to be cross-examined. You’re afraid to do so because you know cross examination would reveal the truth,” the judge said to a DOJ attorney during a hearing Thursday. “I tend to doubt that you’re telling me the truth. … I’m tired of seeing you stonewall on trying to get at the truth.”

The judge called the move “a gimmick.”

Alsup also said the Office of Personnel Management couldn't give guidance on who to terminate, according to ABC News.

“It is sad, a sad day when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that’s a lie,” Alsup said.

Do those sound like the findings of a non-partisan, legally-trained, judicially-independent member of the bench?

And on it goes...

If President Trump can't fire these people who can? Or do they get to keep their jobs forever with no oversight? It is insane for any judge to say a worker can not be fired. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) March 13, 2025

This is just getting ridiculous, how can judges make you hire people, when you are the chief executive one of your functions is hiring and firing people…this is such nonsense. It’s judicial over reach. At this rate we won’t be able to get anything done . Judge after judge… — Biggunguy (@BiggunguyEd) March 13, 2025

It must be done https://t.co/Iyn9o6bvym — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 13, 2025

SCOTUS needs to clean this up asap!