Clinton Judge Blocks 'King' Trump's Ability To Fire Federal Workers During Shutdown, Indefinitely

Earlier this month, hundreds of thousands of intellectually challenged Americans took to the streets for a national 'No Kings' protest against 'King' President Trump.

Today, a federal judge told the 'king' he can't fire federal workers during the shutdown, indefinitely.

In a Tuesday order, Judge Susan Illson (Clinton appointee) of the US District Court for the Northern District of California made an earlier temporary ruling permanent.

Judge Susan Illson

"Today's ruling is another victory for federal workers and our ongoing efforts to protect their jobs from an administration hellbent on illegally firing them," said Lee Saunders, President of AFSCME - a federal workers union.

The ruling comes after the Office of Management and Budget head Russel Vought announced they were looking to terminate as many as 10,000 federal workers during the government shutdown, also known as a Reduction In Force (RIF).

RIF notices have already gone out to about 4,000 workers.

The move by the monarchy resulted in a lawsuit from federal worker unions at the end of last month in anticipation of the layoffs.

Roughly two weeks ago, members of Congress, including Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), flipped out over the federal firings - calling the layoffs "arbitrary" in her opposition.

Sen. Susan Collins speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on July 15. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Regardless of whether federal employees have been working without pay or have been furloughed, their work is incredibly important to serving the public," Collins said Oct. 10.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, said in a statement that the Trump administration was "callously choosing to hurt people."

And now, 'king' Trump can't do that.