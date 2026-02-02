Clinton Judge Goes On Unhinged Rant In Order Releasing Illegals

In a country now run by activist judges who get to decide the 'will of the people,' a Clinton-appointed US District Judge has just written quite the screed.

Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, the father of Liam Ramos, left, is being detained with his son in Texas after being arrested by federal immigration authorities. (Obtained by Columbia Heights Public Schools; Department of Homeland Security) via Fox News

In a three-page ruling ordering the immediate release of a 5-year-old and his father from an immigration detention facility because it's mean to detain illegals, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, 78, went on a complete unhinged rant against the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery

A few examples:

"Observing human behavior confirms that for some among us, the perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency. And the rule of law be damned."

"The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children."

"Apparent also is the government's ignorance of an American historical document called the Declaration of Independence. Thirty-three-year-old Thomas Jefferson enumerated grievances against a would-be authoritarian king over our nascent nation."

Biery also compared the Trump administration to King George III - quoting grievances from the Declaration of Independence, and accused the government of needing a "civics lesson" on the Fourth Amendment.

In addition to ending the ruling with a bible quote, the elderly judge also dated the ruling on Feb. 31, 2026, an impossible date.

The verses referenced Matthew 19:14 and John 11:35. The first contains Jesus’s words about letting children come to him. The second simply states "Jesus wept."

Legitimately the most unhinged ruling.



1) “With a judicial finger in the constitutional dike,”



2) Signed a date that doesn’t exist.



3) Adds a photo with a Bible verse.



The case at hand: according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, "the facts in this case have NOT changed," adding that claims the agents used the child as "bait" were an "abject lie."

According to McLaughlin, the father "fled on foot, abandoning his child," when ICE agents approached on Jan. 20 in Minnesota, the Daily Caller reports.

"On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. As agents approached, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias fled on foot - abandoning his child," said McLaughlin.

Deputy AG Todd Blanche told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the administration may appeal the ruling, saying "Generally speaking, we are complying with the law every single day."

We're guessing Judge Biery was silent when his boy Obama built the cages and deported millions more than Trump.