Clintons Dodge Epstein Depositions As Trump Demands Total File Release

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Bill and Hillary Clinton have officially refused to comply with House Oversight Committee subpoenas ordering them to sit for depositions about their ties to financier to the elite and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) broke the news on Monday, stating “Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight for their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) November 17, 2025

The subpoenas, issued in August by Chairman James Comer (R-KY), set Hillary’s deposition for October 9 and Bill’s for October 14. After their attorneys requested delays, the Clintons have now stonewalled entirely.

Comer has long flagged Bill Clinton as a “prime suspect,” citing more than 20 flights on the Lolita Express, multiple trips to Epstein’s island, and at least 17 visits by Epstein to the Clinton White House.

The Clintons’ defiance stands in stark contrast to President Trump’s aggressive push for total transparency. As we highlighted yesterday, Trump labeled the entire Epstein controversy a “Democrat Hoax” designed to smear Republicans and demanded the immediate release of every file:

“House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump noted.

Trump doubled down, insisting the files be released but warning they must not overshadow Republican victories, stating “What I just don’t want is for Epstein to detract from the great success of the Republican Party… It’s a Democrat hoax.”

🚨 BREAKING: Trump says he’ll SIGN the Epstein Files bill if Congress passes it, blasting claims he’s hiding anything. Calls Epstein “a Democrat problem” and says full transparency won’t overshadow GOP accomplishments.pic.twitter.com/PCTr9ZayEW — Stephen Gardner (@StephenGardnerX) November 17, 2025

With House Republicans now preparing contempt proceedings and a floor vote looming on full Epstein file declassification, the Clintons’ refusal to testify only intensifies the spotlight on decades of unanswered questions.

The message from both Trump and Comer is clear: no more hiding.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.