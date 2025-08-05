Clintons Subpoenaed By House Amid Probe Of Epstein's 'Horrific Crimes'

The House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas for former President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton as part of the probe's investigation into the "horrific crimes perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein."

Committee Chairman James Comer has also issued subpoenas for former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, former Attorneys General Loretta 'tarmac' Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Jeff Sessions, and Bill 'my dad hired Jeffrey Epstein and wrote weird pedo-y sci fi' Barr.

Bill Clinton's deposition date is Oct. 14, while Barr's is Aug. 18.

As Axios points out, former US Attorney Alex Acosta - who brokered Epstein's notorious 'sweetheart deal' - is absent from the list despite the DOJ concluding that he had exercised "poor judgement" in the 2008 deal.

Comer's committee also issued a subpoena to the DOJ for all records related to Epstein, after voting last month to seek testimony from each of the officials and the DOJ - along with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, however Comer has agreed to delay a hearing on her until after the Supreme Court has heard her pending appeal.

Maxwell was charged and sentenced to 20 years in prison on five counts related to the sex trafficking scheme. Prosecutors said Maxwell groomed women as young as 14 to be abused sexually by Epstein from 1994 to 2004. Epstein was a mysterious man of power and influence. He rubbed elbows with the world’s elite and died under widely questioned circumstances in his jail cell while awaiting trial in Manhattan on sex trafficking charges. -Just the News

According to a DOJ indictment, Epstein "sexually exploited and abused dozens of underage girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts with him in exchange for money."