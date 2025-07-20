print-icon
Close To One And A Half Million Immigrants Are Receiving Government Welfare In The UK

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

British government figures have revealed that a whopping 1.3 million foreigners are receiving Universal Credit benefits at the taxpayer’s expense.

The stats from the Department of Work and Pensions show that in June 1.26 million people, out of a total 7.9 million claimants, received the welfare subsidies.

While Conservative MPs attempted to jump on the Labour government over the findings, Reform leader Nigel Farage noted that it was the Conservative government that introduced the Universal Credit system and facilitated mass immigration for years.

The figures also show that the average payment was £1,010 a month, and the overwhelming majority of migrant claimants are unemployed.

Farage added “for the first time the Department of Work and Pensions have given us some figures that many have wanted for years. The result? There are 1.3 million migrants on Universal Credit, and over half of them don’t do any work at all.”

“This goes completely against the lie we’ve been told for 25 years that immigration’s fine because everyone’s working and everyone’s contributing,” Farage continued.

“We can see from this that it’s not… some of this has happened since Labour came to power but nearly all of it happened during 14 years of Conservative government,” he further urged.

“And if they dare say a word about these numbers today don’t take them seriously and frankly they should be in hiding for what they’ve done to this country,” Farage asserted.

The stats indicate that the overall monthly cost of Universal Credit to migrants could be as high as one-and-a-quarter billion pounds ($1.6 billion), or £15.2 billion a year.

The number of migrants claiming the welfare is just exponentially increasing month on month.

As we’ve repeatedly highlighted, many of these migrants get to spend their time in lavish hotels at taxpayer expense.

Or they’re sent to quaint villages where residents don’t know what has hit them.

Earlier this week it was also revealed that a British version of DOGE instituted in areas where Farage’s Reform won seats in the last round of elections has found that local government is spending hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money on unnecessary perks for illegal immigrants, including fast food, subscriptions to Netflix, outings to the circus and free Amazon vouchers.

Respondents to Farage on X mostly had one question about exactly what he would do about this if he were elected as Prime Minister.

