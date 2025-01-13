"Closely Monitoring Situation": Tuberculosis Reported In Small-Town Charleroi, PA, Swamped By Haitians

Health officials are on high alert after a case of tuberculosis was reported in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, a small town thrust into the spotlight by President-elect Donald Trump during a rally in September. Trump highlighted a staggering 2,000% increase in Haitian migrants in the town in just a few short years, many of whom were funneled into local factories like cattle. The TB case has heightened fears of a potential outbreak.

The Charleroi Area School District superintendent notified parents on Monday morning about a teen recovering from TB who returned to class without clearance from doctors.

"I am writing to provide an update regarding a recent health matter involving one of our high school students. The student, who attended school today, was diagnosed with tuberculosis a couple of weeks ago. Upon learning that the student had returned without a doctor's clearance to return to school, we immediately isolated the student and sent them home," Superintendent Dr. Edward Zelich wrote in the letter.

Zelich continued, "Please know that we are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to work with the appropriate health authorities to ensure our students' and staff's safety and well-being."

A little more than two weeks ago, Zelich called social media posts mentioning "supposed tuberculosis outbreak" fake news: "We are aware of recent social media posts circulating inaccurate information regarding a supposed tuberculosis (TB) outbreak."

Think tank America 2100's Nate Hochman pointed out on X, "Charleroi is a small town in Pennsylvania. In the past few years, it's been flooded with thousands of Haitian immigrants. The school system has seen an 1,800% increase in non-English speaking students. Now, a student just tested positive for tuberculosis."

"Who would have thought Tuberculosis at Charleroi High School," one X user said.

In a matter of weeks, the Charleroi Area School District shifted from calling social media posts about a potential TD outbreak as "fake news" to now acknowledging at least one student has caught the highly contagious bacterial disease that usually affects the lungs.

Was there a cover-up?

The second question: Is there an active tuberculosis outbreak in the town that has been swamped with migrants from third worlds?