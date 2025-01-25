"Closer To Disinformation": Ex-Politico Reporters Reveal How "Cowardly Editors" Helped Biden Win 2020 Election

Two former Politico reporters revealed how "cowardly editors" at their former publication carried water for Joe Biden in the 2020 election by actively working to suppress stories that were unflattering to Biden.

"Politico did that terrible, ill-fated headline: 51 intelligence agents, or former intelligence agents, say that the Hunter Biden laptop was disinformation, or bore the hallmarks of disinformation," said Marc Caputo, now the senior politics editor at Axios. "Turns out that story was closer to disinformation because the Hunter Biden laptop appeared to be true."

The other ex-Politico reporter, Tara Palmeri - who interviewed Caputo on her "Somebody's Gotta Win" podcast, recalled how social media giants colluded to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, while Caputo noted that (pre-Musk) Twitter "punished" the New York Post for its accurate reporting - locking the outlet out of its account following a pressure campaign from the Biden DOJ.

"I was covering Biden at the time," Caputo told Palmeri, adding: "And I was told this came from on high at Politico: Don’t write about the laptop, don’t talk about the laptop, don’t tweet about the laptop."

Caputo added that he was working on a story about Hunter Biden's shady dealings with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, which Politico editors "killed" during the 2020 Democrat primaries.

"I wrote what would have been a classic story saying, you know, ‘The former vice president’s son was slapped with a big tax lien for the period of time that he worked for this controversial Ukrainian oil concern, or natural gas concern, which is haunting his father on the campaign trail,’" said Caputo, adding that the story was spiked without any explanation.

According to Caputo, readers "don’t understand the dumb decisions of cowardly editors that are made above us."

As Headline USA notes further, Palmeri told Caputo that she worked for three months on a report she co-wrote in March 2021 about the Secret Service trying to obtain a copy of Hunter Biden's gun-purchase form that he lied on, and eventually resulted in a criminal conviction.

"I spent three months on it, I went to the laptop shop, and I did all of the reporting in Delaware," she remembered. "But I do wonder if it could have, if it would have been published a little quicker if it was a different type of story."

"It was the beginning of his administration, it was a honeymoon period — you know what I mean?"

h/t Julianna Frieman via Headline USA