CMT 'Murders Own Brand' After Pulling Jason Aldean Video

Country Music Television just went full Budweiser after pulling the singer Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town," which makes reference to the right to self-defense and firearms.

Jason Aldean performs at the 2023 ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off And Rock On Fundraiser at Topgolf in The Colony, Texas, on May 10, 2023. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CMT aired the video for a few days before removing it last Monday, sparking backlash over censorship.

Critics of the video also pointed to the fact that part of Aldean's video was shot outside a courthouse where a black teenager was allegedly lynched around 100 years ago.

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," said Aldean in a Twitter post.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Aldean says the lyrics also refer to his childhood, when "we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief," because "they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences."

"My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to—that’s what this song is about," the statement continues.

The production company behind Aldean's video said that the courthouse was nothing more than a "popular filming location outside of Nashville" which has been used for a number of other productions and shows.

"Any alternative narrative suggesting the music video’s location decision is false," said the company, adding that Aldean had nothing to do with picking the location.

"I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that," Aldean told concertgoers recently. "Here’s one thing I feel, I feel everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true. What I am is a proud American … I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this [expletive] started happening to us. I love my country, I love my family and I will do anything to protect that."

"CMT just murdered their own brand and for what? Because a bunch of leftist[s] who don’t even listen to country music complained about Jason Aldean’s music video? Let’s give CMT the Target and Disney treatment. Hold the line!" wrote influencer Charlie Kirk on Twitter.

CMT just murdered their own brand and for what? Because a bunch of leftist who don’t even listen to country music complained about Jason Aldean’s music video?



Let’s give CMT the Target and Disney treatment.



Hold the line! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 19, 2023

Meanwhile Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX) tweeted: "CMT has gone WOKE! Do they know who their viewers are? Guess not!! I’ll tell you this … I’ll NEVER watch CMT ever again. BOYCOTT CMT!!"