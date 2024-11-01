CNN Admits Signs Are There For A Second Trump Term

Authored by Steve Watson via Modenrity.news,

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday that there are clear signs that president Trump is on his way to winning the election.

Enten noted that voter dissatisfaction with the course the country is on, combined with Joe Biden’s ongoing unpopularity, as well as high Republican registration numbers are all pointing to a Trump victory.

“Just 28% of Americans, voters think the country is going in the right direction, is on the right track. And I want to put that into a historical perspective for you,” Enten began.

He continued, “Okay, what’s the average percentage of the public that thinks that the country is on the right track when the incumbent party loses? It’s 25%.”

“That 25% looks an awful bit like that 28% up there. It doesn’t look anything, anything like this 42% [average when the incumbent party won] doesn’t look anything like this 28%,” the analyst added.

“So the bottom line is very few Americans think the country is on the right track at this particular point. It tracks much more with when the incumbent party loses than with [when] it wins,” Enten further highlighted.

“In fact, I went back through history, there isn’t a single time in which 28% of the American public thinks the country is going on the right track in which the incumbent party actually won,” he further urged.

“They always lose when just 28% of the country believes that the country is on the right track,” Enten declared.

If Trump wins, the signs were there all along.



No incumbent party has won another term with so few voters saying the country is on the right track (28%) or when the president's net approval rating is so low (Biden's at -15 pts).



Also, big GOP registration gains in key states. pic.twitter.com/knDQ2HOFtJ — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) October 30, 2024

He also pointed out that Republicans appear to be doing better than Democrats for registrations in key states.

“Republicans are putting more Republicans in the electorate, the Democratic number versus the Republican number has shrunk,” he said.

Enten concluded that “the bottom line is if Republicans win, come next week, Donald Trump wins comes next week, the signs all along will have been obvious… You can’t say you weren’t warned.”

Meanwhile, a Harris campaign advisor was adamant in comments to CNN that Biden’s garbage remarks won’t make any difference, claiming “We won’t lose a single voter because of it.”

That may be so, however some who were on the fence before might not appreciate being called “garbage” and stump for Trump.

Indeed, as we highlighted, Trump has hit an all time high against Kamala Harris on the political betting platform Polymarket.

Pollster Frank Luntz also adamantly told CNN that the “garbage” comment was a turning point which will have a “huge” effect on moving voters away from supporting Harris.

* * *

