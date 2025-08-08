CNN Admits "There's No One Even Close" To Vance For 2028 Nomination

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

JD Vance is a shoe in for the GOP nomination in 2028, according to Harry Enten, the respected number cruncher for CNN, one of the few sane voices on the network who isn’t constantly TDS screeching.

“Why don’t we take a look here?” Enten stated, adding “Look, this is early polling, but look, for the GOP nomination, it’s JD Vance at 40 percent.

“There’s no one even close to him. [Republican Florida Gov] Ron DeSantis back at single digits at eight. Donald Trump Jr. back at 7%,” Enten further noted.

JD Vance's odds to be the 2028 GOP nominee are looking, to quote Larry David, "Pretty, pretty good".



-He's way ahead in early polls. Most early poll leaders go on to be the nominee

-5 of the last 5 sitting VEEPs who ran have won the nomination

5 of the last 5 sitting VEEPs who ran have won the nomination

Enten explained that early polling throughout history has been pretty accurate on who becomes the nominee.

“Keep in mind that early favourites have actually gone on to win the nomination 63 percent of the time — those who have run since 1980,” he said.

Enten continued, “And when you’re dealing with fields that are five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, upwards of north of 20, and all of a sudden you’re telling me that the early poll leader who is JD Vance, that those win more than 50% of the time? That is why I say it looks pretty gosh darn good. Or pretty, pretty good for the man from Ohio.”

Enten added that “The last five sitting vice presidents who ran — Richard Nixon in ’60, he won. How about Hubert Horatio Humphrey in ’68? … How about Bush the First in ’88? Won. Al Gore in 2001. Kamala Harris in 2024. Won,” Enten said. “All of the last five sitting vice presidents who ran for their party’s nomination, won.”

Ok, Harry, Kamala Harris didn’t win anything, but we get the point.

“So it’s not just the polling. Historically speaking, if JD Vance gets in this fight and he’s the sitting vice president, the history books say, hey, he’s got a pretty gosh darn chance of going all the way, at least to the general election, because five out of five,” Enten further suggested.

He then explained that upward of 95 percent of the time that President Trump endorses someone in GOP primaries, they win.

“If Donald Trump decides to get behind his vice president, this GOP nomination fight in 2028 is likely adios amigos. Over,” Enten urged, adding “JD Vance is very much likely going to be the GOP nominee, which is what the polling says and what history says as well. At this point, things all seem to be coming up for JD.”

Trump stated Tuesday that he firmly sees Vance being the next President, with Marco Rubio as potential VP.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump all-but clears the GOP 2028 presidential primary field, says JD VANCE is LIKELY the favorite.



DOOCY: Do you agree the heir apparent to MAGA is JD VANCE?



DOOCY: Do you agree the heir apparent to MAGA is JD VANCE?

TRUMP: "I think MOST LIKELY. He's the VP. Marco maybe would get together with JD...We have…"

