CNN Clown Collins Visibly Irked As RFK Jr. Expertly Exposes Her

Lefty activist CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins appeared visibly pissed off Thursday as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke of the media’s complicity in eroding freedoms during the COVID pandemic.

Kennedy noted that the likes of CNN acted as parroting mouthpieces for spreading false information, coercing people to accept lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

“You know, one of the big mistakes that you and many of your media colleagues made during COVID is to try to convince the American people that they should trust the experts,” Kennedy said.

RFK JR: "[People] should also be skeptical about any medical advice, they need to do their own research." pic.twitter.com/6Q1g6DK4aS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 23, 2025

“What we should do is trust the science,” he urged.

Collins responded, “The message WAS to trust the science, and what studies were finding.”

“No, it was trust the experts,” Kennedy Fired back.

Kennedy emphasised that Americans are free to question any medical advice they choose to, especially untested vaccines, and that they should do their own research.

“I would say be skeptical of authority. My father told me that when I was a young kid. People in authority lie. And we’ve seen a lot of that in our country,” Kennedy contended.

“People in the media lie,” he contiuned, adding “people need to make their own judgments and be skeptical, and maintain their capacity for critical thinking.”

“That was shut down during COVID, and the media was complicit in that,” he asserted.

“Disagree on that last part,” Collins pathetically replied before abruptly ending the exchange.

RFK is correct. Every step of the way when it comes to COVID the ‘conspiracy theorists’ were right, from the lab leak to the harmful effects of rushed out big pharma mRNA shots.

Indeed, the FDA is now forcing Moderna and Pfizer to update warnings on the vaccines about the possible risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.

The FDA is requiring COVID vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna to update their warnings about the possible risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. https://t.co/KWQ2WpuBI6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 21, 2025

The whole interview is here:

As we highlighted yesterday, despite these realities being plain and clear, with the legacy media pushing its propaganda, the Biden administration secretly labeled Americans who opposed the vaccination and mask mandates as “Domestic Violent Extremists.”

Let that sink in.

They put people who questioned all of this on terror watch lists.

