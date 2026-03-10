CNN Does Propaganda For 'ISIS-Inspired' Gracie Mansion Attackers, Then Deletes Tweet

Whenever the MSM has their cyclical 'come to Jesus' moments about why readership is down and nobody trusts them, it never lasts. According to a recent analysis, CNN lost over 40% of its total day and primetime audience from 2017 - 2025 after peddling egregious propaganda, including:

Which brings us to today's propaganda, whereby CNN attempted to reframe a failed ISIS-inspired bombing plot to create sympathy for the bombers.

To review; 18-year-old Emir Balat and 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi threw an improvised device at demonstrators participating in a "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City" protest, which failed to detonate. Both suspects were arrested shortly after the incident. While in custody they reportedly made pro-ISIS statements.

The device, a jar wrapped in tape and filled with screws, nuts, bolts and fuses, was in fact a makeshift bomb packed with a cheap but highly volatile chemical compound used in terrorist attacks worldwide, local and federal authorities said on Monday. -NYT

This is by FAR the clearest footage we have seen of the man who lit the bomb, dropped it at an officer's feet and fled.



It happens so fast it's hard to see, so I've slowed the footage and added arrows so you can see it.



He literally drops it RIGHT AT the feet of an officer. pic.twitter.com/y5nMNh7ibK — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 9, 2026

Here's a picture of the contents of the bomb after it was opened by law enforcement:

CNN Runs Cover

In a now-deleted tweet, CNN wrote "Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could've been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather. But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change as the pair would be arrested for throwing homemade bombs during an anti-Muslim protest outside of Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home."

You can't make this stuff up...

🚨 WTF?! CNN actually just covered the two Muslim bombers in NYC as



“Two Pennsylvania teenagers crossed into New York City Saturday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather” 🤯



You can’t hate these people ENOUGH. pic.twitter.com/PDeojFT30U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

Nineteen men arrived at East Coast airports Tuesday morning for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying a cross-country flight.



But in less than an hour, their lives would drastically change. https://t.co/JO3T0nhuye — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) March 10, 2026

Not Just CNN

CNN isn't the only network trying to downplay an attempted mass casualty bombing by ISIS supporters on US soil - as other networks went full mask-off to defend the poor Muslim teenagers.

The New York Times has now amended its “Smoking Jars of Metal and Fuses” headline, but it’s too late. Even in a world drowning in fake news, this particular masterpiece will live on in infamy. pic.twitter.com/TQhlQsgdQW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 9, 2026

FAKE NBC NEWS NY PUSH FALSE NARRATIVE OF NYC MAYOR ZO AND WIFE UNDER ATTACK FOR MUSLIM BELIEFShttps://t.co/RHYJofBmBx

(*Witnesses say the attackers shouted “allahu akbar” as they threw the bombs at the protestors.) pic.twitter.com/TH5ZsE1Vao — Politics On 𝕏 (@PoliticsOnX) March 9, 2026

Until the next come to Jesus...