CNN Fearmonger's Trump's "Despot" Talk Of Third Term Is "A Serious Threat"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and leftist ‘Presidential historian’ Alexis Coe agreed Monday that talk of President Trump serving a third term is “a threat” and that it would be a “nightmare scenario”.

As we earlier highlighted, Trump responded to a reporter who asked about Steve Bannon’s remarks that there is a plan for Trump to run for a third term.

The President largely dismissed the notion, saying he wouldn’t run as Vice President and then have the new President step aside because the American people “wouldn’t like it.”

Trump did, however, say that he’d “love” to run again, and that was enough to send leftists into full on meltdown, as usual.

Coe, who writes for the New York Times, declared “it is important to remember the checks on executive power have happened over time, not as many as we should have had, and I say that as a presidential historian.”

“But I mean, calling in a third term is something that Washington in his farewell address would’ve called something different. He called it a despot, but you know, something like despots, dictator, monarch. That’s not going to poll well with focus groups,” Coe continued.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has CNN losing their MINDS after confirming he'd be eligible to serve a 3rd term as president – they're now saying Trump is a "despot" and a "threat" to the nation



"We have to take this quite seriously! It's a THREAT!" 😂



"There are nightmare… pic.twitter.com/RDTrpq5s1v — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 27, 2025

“And so I think calling it a third term is an interesting choice of words when combined, as Steve Bannon said the other day, words like providence,” Coe added.

Collins interjected, “Yeah, what is this sort of flirtation Trump has of a third term, coupled with what Steve Bannon is talking about in raising the idea, you know, maybe there are different ways?”

She continued, “what about an acolyte or a proxy, and Trump staying very involved as an ex-president who would be then, let’s be clear, well into his eighties. What is the precedent for that?”

Coe responded, “We have a president, and then that is supposed to be leader, that is the democratically elected leader of what now longest running republic in history of world. Perhaps the providence is that at 250 it’s no longer.”

She continued, “The president should not, you know, the Constitution is really clear. You’re elected, you can serve a certain amount of time and then no longer.”

“And I think there are as Bannon threatened, I would say like we do have to take this quite seriously. We should view it as a threat,” Coe asserted, adding “There are patterns and nightmare scenarios that we can imagine but what we do have to decide here as Americans no matter what party belong to is what kind of country do you have?”

They cried “dictator” when he fixed the border, “tyrant” when he fixed the economy, and now “despot” because he might fix America again. 😂 Keep crying, CNN. — I HÆRTTΞ S-L4 (@IheartTesla) October 27, 2025

It’s amazing how hard they work to select a minute portion of what he said to go ballistic over. You know they watched the whole thing and know he said he wouldn’t do that. Gaslighting! — Kathy (@MsIndyRay) October 27, 2025

I think they want a Trump third term more than maga. It's all they talk about. — Florida Man World Order 📛🪽⛱️ (@_kevin1984) October 27, 2025

