CNN Forced To Admit Dems Are Tanking On Immigration Despite Anti-ICE Propaganda

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Fresh analysis lays bare the Democrats’ crumbling position on immigration, with voters trusting Republicans more than ever to handle border security—even as radicals ramp up their attacks on ICE and deportations.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten highlighted the stark shift during a recent segment, noting that despite the barrage of anti-ICE rhetoric, Democrats are faring worse now than during Trump’s first term.

“Despite EVERYTHING that’s been going on, Democrats in a WORSE position than Trump’s 1st term!” Enten said.

? BREAKING: CNN was just forced to confirm that Democrats are PLUMMETING on the issue of immigration despite the relentless propaganda and smears on ICE



WOW, they are down -11 points from Trump's first term! ?



"Despite EVERYTHING that's been going on, Democrats in a WORSE… pic.twitter.com/9LV5DY3U4H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 26, 2026

He pointed to polling data showing voters believe “They think Democrats will do a WORSE JOB on immigration than Republicans.”

On border security specifically, Enten added: “Border security? HELLO! 2018, Republicans up 13. The advantage is a little LARGER NOW, up 15 points!”

Dismissing any notion that Democrats could capitalize on the issue, he concluded: “The idea Democrats can take the ball and run away on it? Polling says NO, NO, NO.”

This comes amid a wider hardening of public attitudes toward immigration enforcement. Republicans now hold a five-point lead on who Americans trust more on immigration—a complete reversal from Democrats’ six-point edge in 2018.

The propaganda stemming from places like Minnesota against ICE has clearly failed, as Enten’s breakdown confirms.

These developments build on the groundswell of support for deportations. As detailed in our earlier report on overwhelming American demand for deporting illegals and full ICE cooperation, polls from outlets like Cygnal and Harvard Harris showed 73% agreeing illegal entry is a crime, 61% backing deportations, and 67% insisting on local officials working with federal authorities.

Multiple surveys reinforced this, with 55% to 64% favoring mass deportations across sources like the New York Times, Marquette, CBS News, and ABC News. Enten himself previously noted this “uniformity across four pollsters” as a “majority view,” with 63% supporting deporting recent arrivals and 87% for those with criminal records.

The leftist frenzy only amplifies this backlash. Incidents like this Minnesota woman stalking and abusing ICE agents tracking a child rapist murderer illegal, showcase the radicals’ dangerous obstruction.

Her chilling admission that she “doesn’t care” about victims underscores the extremism driving voters away.

From high school assaults on pro-ICE students to AOC’s “teach-ins” on interfering with operations, these tactics are fueling everyday Americans to rally behind Trump’s crackdown.

DHS reports spikes in threats and assaults on agents, yet the public tide turns harder against open borders. With 55% now wanting decreased immigration levels—the highest since post-9/11—globalist policies are being rejected outright.

As Enten’s latest numbers prove, the Radical Left’s sabotage is collapsing under its own weight. Trump’s push to secure borders and empower ICE isn’t just popular; it’s the mandate restoring sovereignty and safety to American streets.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.