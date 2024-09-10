CNN Journalist Suggests It's Unfair to Ask Kamala About "Policy Detail"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

Ahead of tonight’s debate, a CNN journalist suggested it was unfair for people to ask too much “policy detail” of Kamala Harris and that it was the media’s “job” to point that out.

The comments were made by Natasha S. Alford during a discussion of what to expect during this evening’s head to head between Harris and Trump.

“How does she have an opportunity on the one hand to do what needs to get done and also straddle that?” Alford was asked.

“Well I think this is where the fourth estate comes in, this is our job, right, as journalists tomorrow?” she responded.

.@NatashaSAlford says, "It's our job as journalists" to bail Kamala out when she's unable to defend her record as both a dangerous liberal and a failed Vice President pic.twitter.com/57bnQePEjk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2024

“To actually push on the policy questions because what I do feel is that people are pushing for a higher standard of policy detail that they’ve actually pushed Donald Trump for,” she added.

In other words, don’t give Kamala too many hard questions about policy, despite that literally being the entire point of the debate.

Also, don’t grill her too much on things that matter, despite that being the entire point of journalism.

Harris has notoriously avoided talking about her what her actual policies will be and has only agreed to one major interview so far, during which she had to have her running mate Tim Walz sat next to her.

Kamala is known to be bad at unscripted performances and initially reported to demand ABC News let her use notes during the debate.

As we highlighted earlier, the media is already setting the narrative to declare Kamala the “winner” of the debate if she merely doesn’t rise to any personal insults Trump directs her way.

Harris has almost entirely avoided press conferences and answering any questions thrown at her by journalists, who appear perfectly happy to let her off the hook.

