print-icon
print-icon

CNN Mouthpiece Says Trump Was "Supposedly" Shot In The Ear

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists are still pushing the notion that the first assassination attempt on President Trump last year while he was campaigning was faked and that he wasn’t shot.

Take, for example, former MSNBC host, now another living room podcaster, Touré (only has one name apparently) who proclaimed during a panel section on Abby Philip’s show that Trump was “supposedly got shot” in the ear in Butler, Pa.

“We never heard from his doctors about that,” Touré stated.

Scott Jennings, the only sane person working there wasn’t having any of it.

“Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Did you say supposedly?” Jennings asked, before motioning for the host to put the record straight.

He later posted the clip, noting that he’d sat next to “an ear truther.”

These individuals will blather all day long about conservatives being “conspiracy theorists,” when in actual fact they hold the most batshit crazy notions in their head as actual facts.

Several people at the Butler rally were shot, and one Trump supporter killed. There are also photos of bullets flying past Trump’s head.

It’s just deranged to suggest that it was somehow staged.

But it’s par for the course for TDS riddled idiots like Touré.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...

Don't miss these similar articles

No Articles Found

No similar articles found.