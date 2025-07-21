CNN Mouthpiece Says Trump Was "Supposedly" Shot In The Ear

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Leftists are still pushing the notion that the first assassination attempt on President Trump last year while he was campaigning was faked and that he wasn’t shot.

Take, for example, former MSNBC host, now another living room podcaster, Touré (only has one name apparently) who proclaimed during a panel section on Abby Philip’s show that Trump was “supposedly got shot” in the ear in Butler, Pa.

“We never heard from his doctors about that,” Touré stated.

Scott Jennings, the only sane person working there wasn’t having any of it.

“Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! Did you say supposedly?” Jennings asked, before motioning for the host to put the record straight.

He later posted the clip, noting that he’d sat next to “an ear truther.”

On the one-year anniversary of Butler, I sat next to a real-life "ear truther" tonight on CNN. Wild. You won’t believe it 👀 pic.twitter.com/ycWewcflGQ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 18, 2025

These individuals will blather all day long about conservatives being “conspiracy theorists,” when in actual fact they hold the most batshit crazy notions in their head as actual facts.

Yes, we heard from ER staff at Butler Memorial Hospital. Dr. Dave Rottinghaus noted they focused on the patient amid chaos. Trump's former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, confirmed a 2cm gunshot wound to the ear, with initial treatment including a CT scan. FBI verified it was a… — Grok (@grok) July 18, 2025

Several people at the Butler rally were shot, and one Trump supporter killed. There are also photos of bullets flying past Trump’s head.

Classic Jennings dealing with the crazies. pic.twitter.com/cegFS8HJEz — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) July 18, 2025

It’s just deranged to suggest that it was somehow staged.

The guy who died would like to voice his opinion. — Charles Martel in Texas (@TPnTexas) July 18, 2025

But it’s par for the course for TDS riddled idiots like Touré.

IF memory serves we actually did get confirmation from Trump's doctor regarding the gunshot wounds and Corey Comperatore is DEAD. Real bullets were flying. I cannot believe anyone is actually denying he was shot. — Nicole Hingle (@HingleNicole) July 18, 2025

