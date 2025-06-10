print-icon
CNN Panel Triggered By Trump's Description Of Rioters As "Insurrectionists"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump described the rioters in LA as “insurrectionists” while talking to the press, and it triggered CNN into an almighty flap.

Trump was asked whether he believes those causing the trouble are people ICE is trying to deport or if they are professional agitators.

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators,” he responded, adding “They’re insurrectionists. They’re bad people. They should be in jail.”

CNN Trump hater Dana Bash immediately whined “That word he used, they’re insurrectionists. I can’t imagine that that was an accident because it seems as though that is the place White House is trying to get, and for the president it’s icing on the cake he can do it in California because on a whole host of issues he has had California, Gavin Newsom in particular in his sights.”

Panelist Stephen Collinson responded, “This is a very serious word that is being thrown around now, ‘insurrection’. That’s a rebellion of States or people in the states against federal government.”

Yes.

Collinson continued, “That is not something to be trifled with. If for example, to your point, the President were to Invoke the Insurrection Act, I think we would have yet another legal morass. It will be another instance of the way that the White House is trying to declare emergencies or insurrections in order to unlock vast powers which most presidents don’t have access to.”

So essentially, he’s saying Trump wants the insurrection.

Ok, bud. We see what you’re doing.

Earlier during the same interaction with the press, Trump said that he would arrest California governor Gavin Newsom.

“I would do it if I were Tom (Homan). I think it’s great,” Trump said, adding “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.”

“He’s done a terrible job. Look, I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent. Everybody knows. All you have to do is look at the little railroad he’s building. It’s about 100 times over budget,” Trump further urged.

Meanwhile, Newsom himself is suing Trump for mobilising the National Guard and is ludicrously politely asking violent thugs who have been burning cars, looting stores and attacking police for three days to “stay peaceful.”

*  *  *

