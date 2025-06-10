CNN Panel Triggered By Trump's Description Of Rioters As "Insurrectionists"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump described the rioters in LA as “insurrectionists” while talking to the press, and it triggered CNN into an almighty flap.

Trump was asked whether he believes those causing the trouble are people ICE is trying to deport or if they are professional agitators.

“The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators,” he responded, adding “They’re insurrectionists. They’re bad people. They should be in jail.”

NEW: CNN panel is clearly flustered after President Trump calls the LA rioters a bunch of “insurrectionists.”



Trump: The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They're insurrectionist. They’re bad people.



Dana Bash: That word he used, they're… pic.twitter.com/JyNy9GMfU1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 9, 2025

CNN Trump hater Dana Bash immediately whined “That word he used, they’re insurrectionists. I can’t imagine that that was an accident because it seems as though that is the place White House is trying to get, and for the president it’s icing on the cake he can do it in California because on a whole host of issues he has had California, Gavin Newsom in particular in his sights.”

Panelist Stephen Collinson responded, “This is a very serious word that is being thrown around now, ‘insurrection’. That’s a rebellion of States or people in the states against federal government.”

Yes.

Collinson continued, “That is not something to be trifled with. If for example, to your point, the President were to Invoke the Insurrection Act, I think we would have yet another legal morass. It will be another instance of the way that the White House is trying to declare emergencies or insurrections in order to unlock vast powers which most presidents don’t have access to.”

So essentially, he’s saying Trump wants the insurrection.

Ok, bud. We see what you’re doing.

Webster Dictionary:

insurrection

noun

in·​sur·​rec·​tion ˌin(t)-sə-ˈrek-shən

: an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government



Sounds like it fits the definition to me. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) June 9, 2025

Foreign nationals waving around a foreign flag, burning cars, burning the American flag, assaulting law enforcement agents, looting and pillaging, and the Cartel's lackey, I mean president of Mexico, stands up and says they will have MORE attacks until the remittances tax is… — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 9, 2025

Funny how “insurrection” was sacred when it fit their narrative. Now that their foot soldiers are burning cities, it’s suddenly too “serious” a word. Cry harder. — EverIntrugued (@EverIntrigued) June 9, 2025

Is "insurrectionist" a serious word to throw around? Like when you called MAGA grandmas "insurrectionists" for touring the Capitol on January 6?



You remember, that unarmed "coup" attempt where the rioters k*lled no one? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 9, 2025

we are not the same pic.twitter.com/cBaUlA90VU — Emica (@emica_forever) June 9, 2025

CNN: Insurrectionist is a very serious word.



Also CNN: *spends three years calling a shirtless Viking with face paint an existential threat to democracy.*



Suddenly the term has rules now? Sorry, you don’t get to clutch pearls mid-riot. — Evan Flay (@Evan_Flay) June 9, 2025

Earlier during the same interaction with the press, Trump said that he would arrest California governor Gavin Newsom.

“I would do it if I were Tom (Homan). I think it’s great,” Trump said, adding “Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing.”

“He’s done a terrible job. Look, I like Gavin Newsom. He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent. Everybody knows. All you have to do is look at the little railroad he’s building. It’s about 100 times over budget,” Trump further urged.

🚨 President Trump says Tom Homan should arrest Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom pic.twitter.com/1MQwVwDkgN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Newsom himself is suing Trump for mobilising the National Guard and is ludicrously politely asking violent thugs who have been burning cars, looting stores and attacking police for three days to “stay peaceful.”

What do you mean “stay” peaceful?



They haven’t been peaceful for 2 days?



Wake up.pic.twitter.com/NxCcp74OjI — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 9, 2025

