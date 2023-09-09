CNN Political Director Admits Biden In Danger From "Troublingly Low" Approval Ratings

A new poll from CNN conducted by SSRS found that President Biden's reelection campaign is already in trouble, with 46% of voters, overall, saying that any GOP candidate would be preferred over Biden - including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

According to CNN political director David Chalian, Biden's approval ratings are "troublingly low."

Amontg those polled, 58% say Biden's policies have made economic conditions worse, and 70% say things in America are going badly. Just 33% of those polled described Biden as someone they're proud to have as their president.

CNN POLL: 70% of Americans say things are going badly in the country today pic.twitter.com/lGwoCvaThU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2023

"Look at that approval number over time. Since the spring, he’s been hanging out in this very low, troubling approval rating for him and It really has not fluctuated for him all that much," said Chalian. "Take a look by party. You noted among Democrats, his approval rating is down a bit from where it was in July. He’s at 74% among his own party faithful. Independents, holding troublingly low for the president at 36%. Obviously, single digits among Republicans."

A recent Wall Street Journal poll also spelled bad news for Biden, with former President Donald Trump leading Biden by 11 points on the question of who had a better record. Trump also led Biden by 10 points in perceived mental fitness to hold office. Fifty-eight percent of those polled said the economy has gotten worse over the past two years, with a majority of those polled disapproving of Biden’s handling of the economy. -Daily Caller

"And look at how Biden stacks up against all of his modern-era predecessors at this point in their presidency. Going to draw a line here to show he’s hanging out in this category with Trump and [Jimmy] Carter. Something about Trump and Carter, they lost their reelection efforts," he continued.