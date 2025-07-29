Coalition Of Dem AGs Sue Trump Admin Over Effort To Weed Non-Citizens Off Of SNAP Program

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

New York, California, and a host of other Democrat-run states are suing the Trump administration over its efforts to weed noncitizens off of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program.

A coalition of 20 attorneys general, led by New York AG Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Monday, arguing that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s demand that states turn over personal information about SNAP recipients dating back five years, violates privacy laws.

SNAP is a federally-funded, state-administered program that provides billions of dollars in food benefits to tens of millions of low-income individuals and families in the United States.

The new USDA demands, released last week, require states to provide a list of individuals who have applied or are currently receiving SNAP benefits, in addition to other information such as a list of their immigration statuses in the U.S., and information including their marital statuses, their residential and mailing addresses, and education and employment history, among other things.

The USDA has threatened to withhold administrative funding from states that don’t comply.

On April 24, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins issued a guidance to all State agencies directing them “to enhance identity and immigration verification practices when determining eligibility for the program.

Under Rollins’ direction, John Walk, acting deputy under secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services, sent letters to state SNAP agencies, explaining that most noncitizens do not qualify for the benefits.

“By law, only United States citizens and certain lawfully present aliens may receive SNAP benefits. The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-193) established that ‘aliens within the Nation’s borders not depend on public resources to meet their needs.’ SNAP is not and has never been available to illegal aliens,” Walk wrote.

Specifically, the USDA asked states “to cross-check Social Security numbers with a death master file and to use the free Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system provided by the Department of Homeland Security” to verify immigration status.

An estimated 1.5 million noncitizens collected a total of $4.2 billion in Food Stamp benefit payments in fiscal year 2022, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data.

Under a $53 million pilot program in New York City during the Biden administration, “asylum seekers” were reportedly given $1,400 in Snap Benefits a month.

In FY 2023, a “staggering” $10.5 billion in improper SNAP payments were made,” the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported in February 2025. That amounts to about 12 percent of total SNAP payments that year.

“The inadequate verification of an applicant’s identity and citizenship by states is specifically highlighted as contributing to the improper payments of SNAP funds,” the USDA said in its April 24 press release.

The Democrat AGs argue in their lawsuit that the USDA’s latest directive violates federal privacy laws and exceeds the agency’s authority.

“President Trump continues to weaponize private and sensitive personal information — not to root out fraud, but to create a culture of fear where people are unwilling to apply for essential services,” Bonta said in a statement. “We’re talking about kids not getting school lunch, fire victims not accessing emergency services, and other devastating, deadly consequences. That is Trump’s vision for America.”

Joining California in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, and Kentucky.

Bonta, James, and Michigan AG Dana Nessel held a virtual press briefing to announce the latest Democrat lawsuit against the Trump Administration.

“This administration is attempting to use this program as a tool in their cruel and chaotic targeting of immigrants,” James charged.