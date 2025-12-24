Cocaine Dogs & 'Safe Space Ambassadors': Rand Paul Airs The Festivus (Budget) Grievances

Via BattleSwarmblog.com,

Happy Festivus to those who celebrate! In keeping with the spirit of the season, Sen. Rand Paul has graced us once again with his traditional airing of grievances.

Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) released a report Tuesday detailing $1.6 trillion in government waste, in keeping with his annual “Festivus” tradition of airing grievances against wasteful federal spending. A whopping $1.2 trillion of that wasteful spending is interest payments on the ballooning national debt, according to the report, which contains numerous examples of government programs Paul considers to be useless and fiscally irresponsible. “Last Festivus, we clamored over the national debt reaching over an astronomical $36 trillion. Shockingly, in one short year, the career politicians and bureaucrats in Washington have managed to reach nearly $40 trillion in debt, without so much as a second thought. When asked who’s to blame for our crushing level of debt, the answer is ‘Everyone.’ This year, Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, the most we ever have,” Paul’s report reads. “Congress keeps shoveling money toward pet projects and special interests while hardworking Americans pay the price through inflation and crushing interest rates – even after President Trump took action to end most foreign aid programs.”

A staunch fiscal conservative, Paul releases the “Festivus” report every year to playfully draw attention to the U.S. national debt and excessive federal spending.

His grievances are directed towards the Trump and Biden administrations, especially on welfare spending, Covid-19 policy and foreign policy.

“I have no grievances with @POTUS, zero, none, nada, zilch. Mr. President, I wish you a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year, and a successful third term,” Paul joked on social media. “…ok, do you think he stopped reading yet? Cause I do have one or two grievances, and I think we have to be fair and list them against both sides,” Paul added.

Festivus origins snipped, because everyone’s familiar, or they can click that first link.

Paul’s report cites numerous examples of bizarre experiments and training programs the U.S. taxpayer is funding. For instance, the National Institutes of Health spent $5 million to give dogs cocaine.

I bet Hunter Biden would have carried out that research on a “cost plus” basis.

Similarly, NIH spent $13.8 million on beagle experiments pioneered by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Department of Health and Human Services is spotlighted several times in Paul’s “Festivus” report. HHS spent $1.5 million to combat drug use in “latinx” communities through influencer marketing campaigns and $1.9 million on a mobile phone intervention meant to help reduce obesity among latino families in the Los Angeles area. Another L.A.-focused HHS program was a $936,000 marketing campaign towards certain LGBT subcultures to inform them about STD testing and treatment. HHS had another drug-oriented project in New York City, where the agency spent $2.1 million to collect saliva and conduct surveys at EDM clubs and festivals. Additionally, HHS gave $3.3 million to Northwestern University to create “scientific neighborhoods,” hire “safe space ambassadors” and form committees with the purpose of dismantling “systemic racism.”

No discussion of budget pork be complete without covering the social justice graft.

A major HHS expense that previously drew scrutiny was the $22.6 billion it spent on welfare and other expenses for illegal immigrants during the Biden administration. Likewise, Paul’s report mentions the $7.5 billion of congressional funds allocated for the Biden administration’s EV charger network, which only built 68 charging stations nationwide. The National Science Foundation is also highlighted in the report for its spending on questionable research. NSF and other agencies spent $14 million to have monkeys play a video game inspired by the Price is Right game show. Moreover, the NSF spent $2.4 million on programs that promote bugs as food for human consumption.

Skipping over the DoD’s dolphin training program, which people adjacent to it have told me is very effective.

Two of the largest expenses Paul’s report features are nearly $200 billion of Covid-19 relief funds for schools and $187 billion the Federal Reserve paid to banks for interest on funds the banks maintain at the Fed.

Flu manchu is the fraudcow insiders continue to milk.

For all the Trump47 Administration’s manifest successes, it has not enjoyed overwhelming success cutting the budget. DOGE was a great start, but then they shut it down. For the survival of America, DOGE needs to be the beginning of Trump47’s budget cutting efforts, not the totality of them.