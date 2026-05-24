Colbert Blames Trump, But Massive Losses Killed His Show

Progressive ideologues in entertainment are well known for avoiding responsibility for their failures at any cost, which is what makes them incredibly dangerous. Scapegoats are targeted for destruction while activists elude scrutiny so that they can bungle another project or institution, and another, and another. On and on it goes; like a bacteria they travel from one organ to the next, breaking it down from the inside.

This is what people like Stephen Colbert represent.

From 2019 to 2025 The Late Show lost approximately 25% of its peak viewership. Much like Jimmy Kimmel and other midnight comedy programs obsessed with politics instead of telling jokes, Colbert lost any ability to make fun of his own side. Instead, he became a propaganda mouthpiece for the establishment and a complete disgrace as a conduit for Covid hysteria and vaccine mandates.

Whatever esteem he might have had as an entertainer was lost. His career was now tied to woke activism and running interference for the "elites". He likely believed that in a town like Hollywood this would cement his position and keep him safe from cancellation. However, despite their grand theatrics as "soldiers of the revolution", Hollywood executives still love money.

Colbert's show was losing around $50 million per year. His bloated production crew of 200 people and ludicrous salary of $20 million per season created an annual filming cost of over $100 million. Ad revenues for the show dropped from $121 million in 2018 to $70 million in 2024. Keep in mind, there are thousands of creators on YouTube that do essentially what Colbert does with almost no budget, and they bring in a far larger audience.

One of the great group shots of "The Late Show" staff posing on stage: pic.twitter.com/L2oknhvyos — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 22, 2026

There's no doubt that Colbert will go on to other productions well after the cancellation of his disastrous Late Show. Hollywood has pedestalized the former comedian as a martyr for the great woke cause. The corporate media has done the same, suggesting that the death of the Late Show will be looked on by historians as "Exhibit A" of Trump's "attack on democracy". But, it's still a fact that he lost his show because he was losing vast amounts of money for CBS.

The key to satire, and most comedy in general, is to shine a spotlight on hard truths while suppressing one's inherent bias. The ability to throw one's own sacred cows on the pyre is what makes satirists famous. One cannot be a propagandist and be a successful satirist at the same time. One cannot be a court jester and be afraid to take the risk of making fun of royalty.

The royalty in Colbert's case is not Trump, but the progressive elite and Big Pharma. Attacking Trump in Hollywood or New York presents no risk. Poking fun at the woke mafia presents incredible risk. Colbert has long been a coward in this regard. He has, though, thrown perhaps the biggest toddler fit in recent memory over the end of The Late Show in an attempt to make the event as political as possible.

Colbert will never be out of work completely. Recent announcements have him writing on the script for Peter Jackson's next Lord of the Rings spin-off film (which is shaping up to be a disaster). He also made a surprise appearance on the cable access show "Only In Monroe" with an average audience of 12 people, which is perhaps a venue more suited to his talents.

The idea that Colbert has been censored by a vengeful White House is complete fantasy. The claim that this is an "attack on democracy" is merely designed to inflame more leftist madness. No one is entitled under the Constitution to their own late night TV show, especially when they're burning $50 million a year.

Losing the respect of a large swath of the American public, though, makes it unlikely that Colbert will do well in any future project. In the end, he will fade from memory as just another establishment shill.