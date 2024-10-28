"Colossal" Exodus: +200,000 WaPo Subscriber Cancellations After Bezos Blocks Harris-Walz Endorsement

Jeff Bezos' decision for The Washington Post not to endorse a presidential candidate this year has resulted in a total shitshow for the progressive newspaper, with staffing members having epic meltdowns and editor-at-large Robert Kagan (husband of Victoria Nuland) walking off the job on Friday. Even more troubling for the paper is the mass exodus of liberal subscribers being reported by NPR News on Monday afternoon.

According to two sources within the paper and familiar with the subscriber exodus, over 200,000 digital subscription cancellations had occurred by Monday afternoon.

Not all cancellations take effect immediately. Still, the figure represents about 8% of the paper's paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well. The number of cancellations continued to grow Monday afternoon. -NPR

Former Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli told NPR, "The problem is, people don't know why the decision was made. We basically know the decision was made, but we don't know what led to it."

The editorial page editor, David Shipley, told colleagues that WaPo's publisher, Will Lewis, said the reason for the lack of a Harris-Walz endorsement was to create an "independent space" where the newspaper does not tell people for whom to vote.

WaPo has mostly endorsed Democrats for nearly a century (with only 3 Republicans since 1928):

• 1932 to 1944: Franklin D. Roosevelt (Democrat) • 1948: Thomas Dewey (Republican) • 1952 & 1956: Dwight D. Eisenhower (Republican) • 1960: John F. Kennedy (Democrat) • 1964: Lyndon B. Johnson (Democrat) • 1968: Hubert Humphrey (Democrat) • 1972: George McGovern (Democrat) • 1976 & 1980: Jimmy Carter (Democrat) • 1984: Walter Mondale (Democrat) • 1988: Michael Dukakis (Democrat) • 1992 & 1996: Bill Clinton (Democrat) • 2000: Al Gore (Democrat) • 2004: John Kerry (Democrat) • 2008: Barack Obama (Democrat) • 2012: Barack Obama (Democrat) • 2016: Hillary Clinton (Democrat) • 2020: Joe Biden (Democrat) • 2024: Neutral

Back to WaPo's mass exodus of subs, Google search data shows "cancel Washington Post subscription" has gone parabolic nationwide since the weekend. Most cancelations are based in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

And Amazon cancellations, too?

This is true...

Nobody cares who WaPo endorses 😂



The writers are mostly insufferable, radical leftists and everyone knows it.



Sounds like some of the worst have left the paper, which is good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2024

The move comes after the Los Angeles Times declined to endorse Kamala Harris. And perhaps the rationale given the timing - just days before the presidential election - comes as the race is neck-and-neck with former President Trump.