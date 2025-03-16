Columbia University Expels Some Students Involved In 2024 Hamilton Hall Takeover

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Columbia University said on March 13 that it has expelled or suspended some students who took over its Hamilton Hall last year amid pro-Palestinian protests, and temporarily rescinded the diplomas of others who have graduated.

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator breaks a window in the front door of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall to secure a chain around it to prevent authorities from entering, in New York, on April 30, 2024. Alex Kent/Getty Images

In a campus-wide email, the university said its judicial board levied a range of sanctions against the students who occupied the building last year while protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

Those sanctions include multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions, Columbia wrote in a statement on its website. It said the return of suspended students will be overseen by the Columbia’s Life Office.

“Columbia is committed to enforcing the University’s Rules and Policies and improving our disciplinary processes,” the statement reads.

The school did not say how many students were expelled, suspended, or had their degrees revoked. In the campus-wide email, it said the administrative actions were based on “evaluation of the severity of behaviors.”

The Trump administration had said on March 7 that it was pulling $400 million in grants and contracts from Columbia University, citing the school’s failure to combat anti-Semitism on its campus.

Columbia recently launched an investigation into students engaging in pro-Palestinian protests last year, amid threats of funding losses from the federal government.

On Sunday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student and green card holder who led the pro-Palestinian encampment protest at the school in 2024. Agents said his arrest follows President Donald Trump’s executive orders combating anti-Semitism in colleges and universities.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Khalil “led activities aligned to Hamas,” the U.S.-designated terrorist group that triggered the war in Gaza with its large-scale assault on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump said it was the “first arrest of many to come” in a Monday post on his Truth Social platform.

“We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it,” Trump wrote.

“Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country—never to return again.”

The president added that he expects “every one” of U.S. colleges and universities to comply.

On Monday, a federal judge in New York temporarily blocked the Trump administration from deporting Khalil until further legal proceedings, and after the court potentially authorizes his removal from the United States.

Khalil is suing to block Columbia University from providing a congressional committee with records of disciplinary actions stemming from last year’s protests.

Aldgra Fredly, Tom Ozimek, Bill Pan, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.