Comer Threatens Contempt Proceedings Against Clintons If They Continue To Ignore Epstein Subpoenas

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) warned Bill and Hillary Clinton Friday that if they continue to ignore deposition subpoenas regarding their history with Jeffrey Epstein, he will initiate contempt proceedings.

The House Oversight Committee is conducting a review of the federal government’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, focused on potential mismanagement of the case, the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, his trafficking network, and possible ethics violations by elected officials.

Comer sent a letter to Clinton attorney David Kendall, emphasizing that the Clintons are required to comply with House subpoenas and appear for scheduled in-person depositions.

According to the chairman, Democrats and Republicans on the Oversight Committee approved a motion to issue the subpoenas back in July.

“The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable,” Comer wrote.

“Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” he added.

Comer stated that Bill Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 17, 2025, and Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for December 18, 2025 and asked Kendall to confirm their appearance.

Back in August, Comer subpoenaed the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein for unredacted documents, including cash ledgers, message logs, calendars, and flight logs.

The Committee has released over 65,000 pages of documents to date, including materials from Epstein’s Estate, as well as deposition transcripts from former Attorney General William Barr and former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta.

The Committee conducted a deposition with Barr on August 18, 2025, and released the transcript the following month. Republicans on the Committee later said Barr “debunked the Democrats’ false claims about President Trump.”

Acosta, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor, appeared voluntarily for a transcribed interview on September 19, 2025. The Republican-led Committee released that interview transcript on October 17, claiming that Acosta “destroyed the Democrats’ Trump-Epstein smear.”

“There was no contact between President Trump and former U.S. Attorney Acosta, and no link between Trump and Epstein in the case,” the Committee stated in a press release.

The Committee accepted “formal written declarations from former FBI Director James Comey and former Attorneys General Alberto Gonzelez, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Jeff Sessions, and Merrick Garland under penalty of prosecution for false statements stating they possess no information about the Epstein or Maxwell cases.”

The Committee also issued a subpoena to former FBI director and special counsel Mr. Mueller, but withdrew it once they learned his health issues precluded him from testifying.

On November 18, 2025, the Committee issued subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank for Epstein’s financial records, asserting that financial institutions may have played a role in facilitating sex trafficking activities.

The subpoena to JPMorgan seeks records that could shed light on suspicious transactions, while the Committee also requested information from U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Gordon Rhea regarding Epstein’s connections to local officials, including donations, employment of relatives of the governor, and alleged payments to law enforcement.

The Committee said Friday it hopes to use the results of their Epstein investigation “to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations.”