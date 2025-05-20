Comey Peddles Unbelievable Excuse For His '8647' Sea Shell Post...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey is playing dumb and innocent after essentially calling for President Trump to be assassinated last week, claiming he had no idea his post would be so controversial.

After Comey posted an image of shells on a beach he arranged to read ‘8647’, meaning get rid of Trump, The Secret Service questioned him, but then let him go without any charges.

Now, in an interview with MSNBC he claims he’s just a silly old fella who wears baggy jeans and sweaters and had no idea what he was doing.

“I don’t know how we ended up here. Never occurred to me that it was any kind of controversial thing, but that’s the time we live in,” Comey told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

It’s got nothing to do with the time we live in, shit posting an image threatening to kill the President when you’re a deep state lackey is always going to cause outrage.

Comey then claimed that he wasn’t the one who arranged the shells, and they were put there by some other TDS addled leftist.

“We were walking on the beach, we went to the beach to prepare for this week… and we were walking back towards the road and we saw in the sand someone had arranged shells with numbers. And Patrice, my wife, said, ‘why would someone put an address in the sand?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know’ and we stood over and I said, ‘I think it’s some kind of political message.'”

Hurling his own wife under a bus, Comey then added, “She said you know, when I was a server – she did a lot of work in restaurants – 86 meant to remove an item from the menu when you ran out of ingredients. And I said, ‘well to me, as a kid it always meant to leave a place, to ditch a place.’ And she said well that’s very clever you should take a picture of that and I did and posted it on my Instagram and thought nothing more of it until I heard through her that people were saying that it was a call for some sort of assassination which is crazy!”

Pfffffft, SURE.

James Comey addresses his “8647” threat against Trump: “We were walking along the beach and we saw on the sand someone had arranged shells with numbers. I thought 86 meant to ditch a place.”



What a FRAUD! pic.twitter.com/oTt5hQsu2v — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 19, 2025

He added, “I thought, what a clever way to express a political view.”

“The shells were the same color for each of the letters, the different colors for the letters. It took a lot of work. Somebody with artistic flair did that. And I have a hard time believing it was anybody with a a dark intention,” Comey asserted, adding “And it certainly was no dark intention on my part or my spouse’s part.”

JUST IN: James Comey says he's just a silly old man who wears sweaters and jeans, and was so enamored with the random "clever" shells he "found" on the sand.



Comey also boasted about his tax refund, which earned him $347.



"I was a grandfather and an author wearing sweaters and… pic.twitter.com/xCPoLFRf9p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2025

Aw shucks grandpa.

Did the Secret Service really buy this BS?

He thinks he's effing Mr. Rogers. — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) May 20, 2025

He probably hired a crisis management PR firm and there is no telling how many iterations went into that answer and how many times they rehearsed it.



And it’s still laughable. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 19, 2025

The full thing is here:

Of course, Wallace didn’t bother asking him about this ‘coincidence’:

