As Comey's 'Just Show Up' Arraignment Set For Today, Patel Dismisses 'Perp-Walk' Talk

Former FBI Director James Comey - who's been charged with lying and obstruction of justice, is set to be arraigned today in Alexandria, Virginia - just outside Washington.

Comey - who was also a key player in the Russiagate hoax, spying on Trump's campaign, downplaying Hillary's emails, etc. - has not been arrested since his indictment by a grand jury, and will apparently just 'show up' for his arraignment.

The two counts are:

False Statement - under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, the charge alleges that in his 2020 Senate testimony he falsely claimed he had not authorized someone at the FBI to act as an anonymous source to the news media.

- under 18 U.S.C. § 1001, the charge alleges that in his 2020 Senate testimony he falsely claimed he had not authorized someone at the FBI to act as an anonymous source to the news media. Obstruction of a Congressional Proceeding - under 18 U.S.C. § 1505, for allegedly making misleading statements that impeded the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation.

Not to worry, Democrats - the FBI promises not to wrinkle Comey's suit with a perp walk - the kind Comey subjected multiple members of Trump's first team to... According to Fox News, Director Kash Patel and Deputy AG Todd Blanche insist that reports of a camera-ready Comey arrest are nothing more than a distraction.

"Mr. Comey has been directed to appear, and I expect that he will. But the noise from MSNBC and from retired agents or unnamed anonymous sources about perp walks is just that," Blanche told the outlet , adding "It's just noise."

Wouldn't Roger Stone or Peter Navarro have appeared too when Comey's FBI was in charge?

Roger Stone was perp walked on live TV for what he claims is the same crime Comey committed



Kash Patel is said to be considering this for Comey



Raise your hand if you want Kash to send FBI agents to Comey's house and perp walk him out on live TV like they did to Stone

Also kinda interesting... the judge in the case is U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, whose father, Arnold Nachmanoff, was pals with former President Barack Obama's father, wrote Kissinger about the Cubans, was an NSC staffer, and worked in Naval intelligence. And now his son will oversee James Comey's trial.

Meanwhile, Patel told staff at the Chicago field office that media reports about a Comey perp walk were a "distraction" from the FBI's work.

"The mainstream media wants to take the eye off the ball and create theater," Patel said, after having not raided Comey's house to rifle through his shit.

Patel dismisses perp walk rumors, says no 'theater' in Comey indictment

Patel and Blanche's statements come after Reuters, MSNBC and other outlets reported in recent days that an FBI official was canned for refusing to take part in a Comey perp walk.

Muted Victory Lap for Trump

When Comey was indicted last month, President Trump celebrated what he called “Justice in America!” on social media, calling Comey “one of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to” and declaring that he was “finally being held responsible for his crimes.”

Comey - who weeks earlier joked about a Trump assassination - responded like a wounded dove.

In a self-produced Instagram video, the ex-G-man claimed his family had “known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump.” He vowed that he “won’t live on his knees” - a defiant posture that rang hollow to many who remember his years of leaks, contradictions, and political gamesmanship at the FBI.

What a SICK PSYCHOPATH James Comey truly is! Here’s his Instagram video that he just released.

Yeah, you're INNOCENT, Comey, just like the moon is square!

Comey said his “heart is broken for the Department of Justice,” but insisted he welcomed the chance to clear his name at trial. For Trump, the stakes are high — an acquittal would hand the media another cudgel to accuse him of “weaponizing” the DOJ. But if Comey is convicted, it would be a stunning vindication for Trump.

Bondi vs. Democrats

Attorney General Pam Bondi faced hostile questions Tuesday in a fiery Senate Judiciary hearing. Democrats accused her of acting as Trump’s “personal lawyer” after Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) flashed a photo of her dining with Trump others the night before Comey’s indictment.

BLUMENTHAL: The night before Comey's indictment, you had dinner with the president. A pretty intimate group



BONDI: Actually there were a lot of people there that night



BLUMENTHAL: Did you discuss James Comey?



BONDI: I love that picture

She also pointed out Blumenthal's stolen valor...

AG BONDI TO SEN. BLUMENTHAL: DON'T QUESTION MY ABILITY TO BE FAIR AND IMPARTIAL AS AG



"I cannot believe that you would accuse me of impropriety when you lied about your military service.



I am a career prosecutor, don't you ever challenge my integrity.



I have abided by every…

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) pressed further, asking if Trump’s September post urging Bondi to “seek Comey’s indictment” amounted to a directive. Bondi dismissed the insinuation, saying everyone already knew where Trump stood - and had for years.

Bondi won't answer Klobuchar's question about if she was directed by the White House to prosecuted Comey but lies that Trump "is the most transparent president in American history"

Then she slammed Democrats for shutting down the government.

Anything better on a Tuesday morning than watching Pam Bondi BlTCH SLAP Amy Klobuchar?



pic.twitter.com/SWADFiCbdR

Are you not entertained? Also, where's the list Pam?